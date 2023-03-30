Demi Lovato’s 21-year-old sister opens up about addictions and struggles with sobriety | News

(WARNING: this text addresses issues such as addiction and violence, which can be a trigger for some people. If you or a family member is facing problems like this, look for the Psychosocial Care Center (CAPS) in your city to receive support and guidance)

Madison De La Garza, the half-sister of singer Demi Lovato, opened up about her pursuit of sobriety. Now 21 years old, the actress became known for participating in the series Desperate Housewives in childhood, as Juanita, daughter of the character Gaby, played by Eva Longoria.

In an interview with the website AND! Newsthe young woman said it was around day 250 of her “recovery journey”.

“I feel free. The world seems lighter and more colorful,” he said when describing how his life has changed in recent months. “I went through a lot of things in the last year that made me want to stay in bed and hide from the world. Substance was my best friend and I disconnected from the people around me. When I realized that it started to affect my relationship not only with with my friends, but specifically with my mom, that’s when I realized I needed a change.”

Madison called her mother, Dianna De La Garzaof her “best friend” and reinforced: “She is everything to me. I would do anything for her.”

During the chat, she confessed: “Things are easier. I just took a trip to New York and I didn’t panic about being hooked on a substance. I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, what if I don’t make it? use this?’.

Madison went on to talk about getting help from friends and also from Demi, who has been open about her struggle with addiction for over 10 years, especially after suffering a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

“She obviously gives me a lot of great advice as a sister, but I think seeing her in action is more powerful. I got to share my own story and I never would have if it weren’t for her. Her honesty, courage and her being an open book are what motivate me”, he said about the artist.

She added: “The best thing I learned from her is that anything you do, anything you say, there’s going to be someone who won’t like it. You’re never going to please everyone, so you better be yourself and say it. what have you got to say.”

