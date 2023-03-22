Demi Lovato’s Sister Talks About Addictions and Fighting for Sobriety: “I Feel Free”

Madison De La Garzasinger’s half-sister Demi Lovato opened up about her pursuit of sobriety as she struggled with addiction. In an interview with E! News, the 21-year-old actress described the current period in recovery.

“I feel free”

“I fell free. The world seems lighter and more colorful”, she started. “I went through a lot in the last year that made me want to stay in bed and hide from the world. Substance was my best friend and I disconnected from the people around me. When I realized that it started to affect my relationship with not just my friends, but specifically with my mother, that’s when I realized I needed a change.”said the young woman.

Demi Lovato’s sister still celebrated that he has not yet faced any relapse: “Things are easier. I just took a trip to New York and I didn’t panic about being hooked on a substance. I didn’t think, ‘Oh, what if I can’t use this?’ said.

Madison also told about the support received from the singerwho speaks candidly about his struggle with addiction, where he suffered an overdose in 2018. “She obviously gives me a lot of great advice as a sister, but I think seeing her in action is more powerful. I started sharing my own story and would never have done it if it weren’t for her. Her honesty, courage and her being an open book are what motivate me”, said the young woman, who also described what she had learned from Demi.

“The best thing I learned from her is that anything you do, anything you say, there’s going to be someone who won’t like it. You can never please everyone, so you better be yourself and say what you have to say.”pointed out Madison.

