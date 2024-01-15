Demi Rose looks so sexy as she poses in a stunning white dress for sexy new photos





She is never shy to show off her killer curves.

And Demi Rose showed off some very sexy photos as she posed for sexy new pictures on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old model left nothing to the imagination in this daring outfit wearing a navy white dress.

The tight, long-sleeved design clung to her perfect hourglass figure and highlighted her ample assets.

She wore her long dark braids in a sleek style over her shoulders and opted for a typically glamorous makeup look with pale pink lips.

This comes after the glamorous model once again sent hearts racing by posing for a series of sexy Instagram pictures on the beach last week.

The internet sensation took off her crochet dress to go topless on the beach as she struggled to hide her modesty.

She left little room for imagination in her attractive beach item, which she was caught wearing while covering her modesty with her hands.

The glamor model – who dated Kylie Jenner’s ex-wife Tyga in 2016 – was showing off her insanely beautiful bottom as she was photographed posing in front of the ocean.

Demi previously revealed that despite having a figure most people can only dream about, she still struggles with body insecurities after being constantly bullied as a teenager.

Speaking to MailOnline in a 2020 interview, he explained: ‘I never found my place at school.

‘People were quite mean and I think I was just different, people were ready to pick on me and since he left I have blossomed.

‘Now I block any negative comments, I can’t see anything I don’t want to see because I don’t want it to affect my own opinion of myself. I’ve had to grow a very thick skin.

‘I’m comfortable in my skin, but I can never be 100 percent happy because everyone wants to be a certain way.

‘We all have our own habits, but I work out five to six times a week for my general health and well-being.

‘I work out and eat right to feel good.

‘I avoid carbs as much as possible, I don’t eat dairy, I don’t eat meat, I don’t eat refined sugar. I like to glow from the inside out.