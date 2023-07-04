Dendermonde is facing a severe child care shortage and is opening its wallet to do something about it (Dendermonde)

The city council has set aside 170,000 euros through the local network Childcare Dendermonde to provide financial support to childcare initiatives. “But we have 80,000 euros available to support additional reception places in companies and schools,” announced education and children alderman Neale Klemput (CD&V).

“The number of child care places in our city is still insufficient. That’s why we are working on finding alternatives that can reduce this critical need. Hence our call to companies and schools with a big heart for children aged 0 to 2.5 years. If they have space that can be converted into a childcare facility and meet the conditions, we can provide guidance and financial support with the City Council and local network childcare. You can submit applications to Huis van het Kind until 30 September.

great check

Alderman Klemput and Jolyon Malfliet, an employee of the local Loket Huis van het Kind, had a cool 170,000 euro check ready for the ongoing childcare initiative on Monday. Ships said, “Jollienne added an artistic decoration by the hands of the children.” “We split this amount between six independent childcare initiatives, the municipal service for reception parents and the private initiatives Immens and ‘t Sloeberken,” says Jolien. “They can count on this subsidy because they work closely with our local cabinet.”

Info: tel 052-27.27.94 or [email protected].