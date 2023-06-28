Dentsu shows new trends (d)oh

The future of out-of-home advertising (OOH) looks bright if marketing and advertising agency Dentsu is to be believed. This is due to some exciting (digital) trends.

strong impact trends

According to Dentsu, in the coming year, the following trends will strongly influence (D)OH: ‘More than screens’, ‘Welcome to the metaverse’, ‘Most social medium’, ‘(D)OH omnichannel planning’, ‘ From Global to Local’ and ‘A New Way of Experience’.

revived

Various digital technologies are increasingly being integrated within (de)OOH. They serve as a springboard for innovative interactive and unexpected experiences. Holographic projections, 3D technologies, drone shows, AI and dynamic content are just some of the examples that are reviving creativity within (D)OOH, reports Dentsu. “We predict that in the coming years, brands will be creating multi-sensory campaigns for digitally fatigued consumers who crave real-life experiences. A good example is the celebration of Gucci’s 100th anniversary in the heart of London with a (temporary) multi-sensory center with a bookshop, a music lounge, a café and of course a fashion boutique.

advertising in the metaverse

The metaverse will increasingly be used to deliver advertising messages. An example of this is Ariana Grande’s special concert in the popular game Fortnite. Ocean Outdoor will collaborate with Admix and as a result DOOH – which is visible in the physical world – will also be shown on digital replicas in the virtual world.

show social face

Another trend is that many companies like to draw attention to their socially sustainable side through DOOH. The report states, “Brands using the (D)OOH stage for their social posts are actually making a clear commitment.” “[D]OOH is therefore an excellent tool for committed and sustainable brands to differentiate themselves visually and emotionally from brands that do not deliver on their social promises and fall into the category of greenwashing.”

location data

According to Dentsu, thanks to digitization and the availability of location data of potential customers, brands can now use triggers even better to influence the buying process and optimize their relevance with customizable ads.

More trends can be found in Dentsu’s own reports.