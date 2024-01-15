Denver Broncos cut quarterback Russell Wilson in NFL

The Denver Broncos have surprised the NFL and announced on their social networks that quarterback Russell Wilson will not continue with the team, with information being reported that he will be waived when the next season starts.

“For the past two years, you have welcomed my family and I with open arms and embraced us as members of the Denver community.”Russell Wilson said in a statement.

The Denver franchise still has to pay $39 million in salary before Wilson leaves, but the big news for them is that they avoid guaranteeing $37 million in salary. i signed a Signed a five-year contract extension last August in exchange for $245 million.

“This place will always have a special place in my heart…Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. God is with me. “I’m excited for what’s to come”Wilson said.

The team acquired running back Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

The veteran 35-year-old quarterback’s movements were erratic and he did not show his best performance, going 4–11 with 15 starts, 16 touchdowns and 13 turnovers in his first season. Last year he finished with a 7-8 record and was ultimately ruled out for the team’s final two games. He totaled 6,594 passing yards with 42 touchdowns and had 19 interceptions.