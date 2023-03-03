Deoxys in Pokémon GO: all its forms, best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat it

Deoxys it’s a Pokemon available at raids of Five stars of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the top counters for Deoxys, what attacks to use and what pokemon to use to defeat it.

Deoxys in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Raid

Deoxys is a Psychic-type Pokémon. available at raids of Five stars from Pokemon GO. Considering its Type, the best counters possible are Bug-type, Ghost-type, and Dark-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type.

If we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better. If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Consult our table of Types to know more about it.

Evidently, the more players participate in the Raid, the higher the chances of success. To play it safe, we should have a group of at least five players with good Pokémon of the Types that we have mentioned before and with attacks of the same Type.

Deoxys has four different Forms: Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed.. In all of them he maintains the Psychic Type, so his counters they are the same in all four cases. However, since its attributes are different in each form, each one has a different difficulty. The easiest to defeat is the Attack Form, while the most difficult to defeat is the Defense Form..

Deoxys Normal, Attack, Defense and Speed ​​Forms

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Deoxys in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Deoxys in Pokémon GO

Tyranitar with Nibble (Quick Attack) and Crush (Charged Attack).

Giratina (Origin Form) with Shadow Claw (Quick Attack) and Shady blow (Charged Attack).

honchkrow with Howl (Quick Attack) and Shadow Pulse (Charged Attack).

Weavile with Howl (Quick Attack) and Dirty game (Charged Attack).

absol with Howl (Quick Attack) and Vendetta (Charged Attack).

Houndoom with Howl (Quick Attack) and Dirty game (Charged Attack).

Mega Absol with Howl (Quick Attack) and Vendetta (Charged Attack).

Mega Houndoom with Howl (Quick Attack) and Dirty game (Charged Attack).

Mega Gengar with Lick (Quick Attack) and Shadow ball (Charged Attack).

Dark Tyranitar with Nibble (Quick Attack) and Crush (Charged Attack).

Dark Weavile with Howl (Quick Attack) and Dirty game (Charged Attack).

Dark Houndoom with Howl (Quick Attack) and Dirty game (Charged Attack).

In our Pokémon GO guide we give you all the keys to the game, including how to defeat Giovanni and how to beat the Team GO Rocket Grunts.

Source: Pokemon GO