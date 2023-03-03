Deputy Miss Butt named ‘Brazilian Megan Fox’ is clicked by paparazzo on the beach | News

Claudia Alendeknown by the international media as the doppelganger of megan fox, was clicked by a paparazzo in Miami, United States, during a photoshoot on the beach. The Brazilian model, 26 years old, wore a black swimsuit with cutouts and showed off her big body (see photos below).

In addition to being a model, Claudia is also an actress and singer. She came second in Miss Butt in 2014, aged 19. In 2017, the young woman was elected by the magazine forbes as one of the 15 global influencers everyone should know about.

Claudia, who is from Paraná, is followed by more than 8.8 million people on Instagram. She is married to businessman, singer and producer Michel Grasiani. Both live in the United States.

2 of 8 Claudia Alende and Meghan Fox — Photo: The Grosby Group and Getty Images Claudia Alende and Meghan Fox — Photo: The Grosby Group and Getty Images

3 of 8 Claudia Alende — Photo: The Grosby Group Claudia Alende — Photo: The Grosby Group

4 of 8 Claudia Alende — Photo: The Grosby Group Claudia Alende — Photo: The Grosby Group

5 of 8 Michel Grasiani and Claudia Alende — Photo: Instagram Michel Grasiani and Claudia Alende — Photo: Instagram

6 of 8 Claudia Alende — Photo: Instagram Claudia Alende — Photo: Instagram

7 of 8 Claudia Alende — Photo: Instagram Claudia Alende — Photo: Instagram