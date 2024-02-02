Derek Moncada, son of Mayor Figueroa, made his official debut at Olimpia at the age of 16

2024-02-01

He Olympia Pedro Troglio scores in 4-0 win at La Ceiba life Date for the Clausura 2024 tournament of the National League of Honduras 3. But beyond the win, the match has left a beautiful story and this is the debut of a boy who is barely 16 years old, it is Derek Moncada.

Pedro Troglio surprised by making his debut this Thursday derekWho is the son of a former Honduras player, mayor figueroaAnd his grandfather is none other than former referee and now National Commissioner of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (CONDEPOR) Mario Moncada. WATCH: The atmosphere at La Ceiba for Vida vs Olimpia and what Andy Nazaré did before the game (PHOTOS) derek moncada He entered in the 59th minute of the game and fulfilled his childhood dream: playing in the National League. The Albos attacker even came close to scoring his first goal in the first division when in the 72nd minute he received a pass in space and fired a right-footed header to the near post that deflected past the team goalkeeper into the corner. life,

derek moncada He was born on November 30, 2007 and is originally from Talanga, Francisco Morazán. His mother’s name is Laura Moncada, who has supported him throughout his short football career. son of manor He has been a part of the lower team for six years. Olympia, With Lyon’s reserves he managed to become champion and now fulfilled his dream in the first division.

