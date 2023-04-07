derivative of “John Wick”, with Ana de Armas, gets release date

After the success of “John Wick 4: Baba Yaga”, its spin-off is already starting to gain prominence. According to website information deadlinethe spin-off film “Ballerina” with the cuban actress Ana de Armas got a release date. It will later hit theaters on June 7, 2024.

The news comes after “John Wick 4” rack up $250 million at the worldwide box office. A four-film franchise therefore rose to over $833 million.

Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, the feature film “Ballerina” follows a young assassin (Ana De Armas). She was trained in the traditions of Ruska Roma and works to avenge her dead family members.

Still according to the deadline, the spin-off will be set between the films “John Wick 3: Parabellum” (2019) and “John Wick 4: Baba Yaga” (2023). In addition, the plot of “Ballerina” promises appearances by faces already known in the franchise, such as Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick, in addition to newcomers Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Norman Reedus.

However, the character played by De Armas has already appeared in the franchise, when she was played by Unity Phelan in “John Wick 3”. In this spin-off, she will be an evolution of a concept presented in “Parabellum”, when she was presented as the owner of a dance academy that is, in reality, a school for assassins.

Keanu Reeves, star of the franchise, will return to this derivative, as well as Ian McShane, who lives Winston, manager of the Continental hotel. In addition to Lance Reddick, who played Charon before his death, and Anjelica Huston as the director of Ruska Roma, where the titular dancer lives.

Lionsgate will produce along with Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski, director of the four original franchise films.

More John Wick Spinoffs

However, this isn’t the only John Wick spinoff on the way. There is still the series “The Continental”. The plot will explore the origin behind the assassin hotel, which has become a centerpiece in the John Wick universe. The story focuses on young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell), who finds himself on a journey through the criminal underworld of New York City.

In the film franchise, Winston is portrayed by Ian McShane. names like Mel Gibson, Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa complete the cast of the series. Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Finally, “The Continental” premieres on Prime Video in 2023.