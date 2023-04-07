Derke denies Team Heretics second VCT win

Team Heretics reached the seventh day of the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) in search of the second defeat and ran into Nikita Sirmitev «derke«. Fnatic has strengthened its solo leadership after beating the heretics with a resounding 2-0. To the misfortune of the Spanish team, the current LOCK//IN champions showed why they are one of the best teams in the world today in a series where they left no margin for victory.

Heretics came into the match hoping to sign the second consecutive victory. After making their VCT debut with a painful loss against FUT Esports, the Heretics rallied against Karmine Corp by going 2-0. Despite the fact that the rival was neither more nor less than Fnatic, Team Heretics was much inferior to the current LOCK//IN champions. The matchup kicked off on Icebox, where Fnatic showed why they chose it. The black&orange they made it 1-0 with a 13-3, going to the break with a 9-3 and adding four consecutive rounds to finish the first part of the game.

Technically in the second part Team Heretics improved on their map, Ascent. The Spanish organization fought correctly in the first half to the point of leaving with a 7-5 scoreline. However, when the black&orange began to defend, the heretics ran into a wall. Fnatic clinched the pistol round, Heretics tried to avoid any snowballing effect on the economy in round 15, but were subsequently foisted on another four in a row by the LOCK//IN champions to make it 13-6.

The prominent name in the party was Derke. As the data from VLR.GG, finished the game with a rating total of 1.58, 376 ACS and a positive K/D of +23. The defeat places against Fnatic places Team Heretics with a record of 1-2, waiting for the development of the matches of the eighth day. Heretics will be tied in the standings against the team that loses from Team Liquid against Karmine Corp. On the other hand, in the Spanish derby starring KOI and Giants, a victory for the giants would mean at least a four-way tie, 1-2.

All VCT EMEA matches of the week

April 5 – Matchday 6

Team Vitality 0-2 FUT Esports

April 6 – Matchday 7

Natus Vincere 2-0 BBL Esports

Fnatic 2-0 Team Heretics

April 7 – Matchday 8

Team Liquid vs Karmine Corp – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX

KOI vs Giants – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX

