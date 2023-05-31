Desert Netherlands In Soaking Wet Europe

Incredible how the weather maps out in the last minute of the month of May. Why on holiday in Italy or Spain or Croatia? Morocco maybe? Tunisia? Türkiye or Greece. Mistake. You would have to be in the Low Countries or possibly a weekend in London for good weather. This is really mega special.

The Alps also show the opposite of what you’d expect from a climatology: the north is much drier than the south. Eventually, from the end of next week, there will be a lot further north as well, but Germany will be much drier by then. At present, even after the cold spring, there is a lot of fun here.

And just when you think the Netherlands is experiencing an extremely special month…. See how normal it can be. De Bilt received 3 mm less rainfall than normal.

The temperature is exactly equal to the average between 1990 and 2020. This is also the case with climate if you look at longer timescales of several decades: Nothing to see here, go ahead! With climate, if you look back 100 or 200 years, you can see some trends and changes. That’s why lies always go on. With Covid, the lie quickly dissipated as viruses and weather move very fast and we were able to compare policies from different countries. If the same were true for climate, the lying would have stopped 25 years ago. Now it just explodes.

It’s electroverse.info once again where I keep getting amazing weather news. Here’s his take on floods in Europe, freezing temperatures in the US and Australia, and deadly avalanches in Pakistan. In that article they end with a funny list of sponsors for such a typical climate bullshit spewing news site. This pertains to Inside Climate News, who definitively claim that all the rain around the Mediterranean is due to global warming. How does that website get funding?

Cliff Family Foundation, Educational Foundation of America, Ford Foundation Fund for Investigative Journalism, The Heinz Endowments, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, New York Community Trust, Rhode Island Foundation, Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Rockefeller Family Fund, Scripps Howard Foundation, Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

On the other hand, how does this website get funding?

Short paragliding in Zell am See Kaprun. Come on! Check out vip-paragliding.com.