Designer Zeynep becomes the woman of his dreams

Anyone who likes exclusive shoes is probably familiar with Zeynep Dag’s international brand Alzúarr. In her book ‘Warrior in Heels’, the designer and entrepreneur reveals how she became who she should be.

Last month her fascinating story was published by Prometheus. For those who don’t know him: Zeynep Dag (1990) launched his shoe brand Alzuar in 2017. After that she won many awards and last year she was named Fashion Accessories Designer of the Year, Zeynep Dag is also its founder Business Fashion Academy, A unique course that ensures that you not only learn how to be an entrepreneur as a fashion designer, but also learn how to be an entrepreneur. And that for a girl who grew up in a disadvantaged area in Eindhoven. From her book: “Going to the cinema for an action film became unnecessary.”

Despite the warm, loving family in which she felt safe and looked after, she looks back on a miserable childhood filled with bullying, discrimination and confrontation because she was ‘different’. You can read in her book that because of her background, teachers naturally assumed she could be a hard learner. In Pre-Vocational Secondary Education he finally had a teacher who saw his merits. He made sure she went to high school. “I can’t thank you often enough,” you read.

What if she didn’t finish high school? Now she has an international company and sells expensive shoes all over the world. International stars such as Rihanna, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez are on her client list. You can also learn how he built that empire in ‘Warrior In Heels’. The story would have been less interesting if she had not known about the misadventure. While looking for investors to take his brand globally, he encountered many dangerous beasts in the corporate jungle.

As a little girl she dreamed of becoming a designer. While continuing to believe in her own talent and no longer succumb to the expectations of others (“I have decided to never act normal again in my life”), she has created a formidable fashion brand. Her story, which reads like a kitchen maid novel because of its narrative form, inspires and hypnotises. Don’t bring that lady down. what one girlboss.

Warrior in high heels. Publisher Prometheus. ISBN 9789044652598. Available as paperback (22.50) and e-book (13.99)