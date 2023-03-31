Despite having given a fight, KOI fell to Vitality

The super week of the VCT EMEA is in the final stretch, this first week of the most important Valorant competition in Europe is coming to an end and the Positions table begins to take shape. On this occasion it was the turn to see the squad of koi, the tents They reached this Matchday 4 of the tournament after a great victory in their debut against NAVI. However tonight the violets fell before a Vitality who did not forgive any inattention and closed their first week with a 1-1 record.

split, fracture and Lotus were the maps chosen in the preview of this series, however Vitality He ruled ahead of time that the latter would not be necessary. In Split the bees They went from smallest to largest. koi started strongly in the selection of Vitality winning seven of the first ten rounds, however after the change of sides Vitality he gained confidence and not only evened the score but went on to win it 11-8. This difference ended any possibility of koi to come back when MOLSI (Raze) hits a triple kill to put round 13 in favor of the bees and take the first point of the series after a 13-9.

Fracture was life or death for koi, the Spanish team had a weak first half as attackers where they barely managed four rounds; despite having the score behind (10-4), the tents they turned the game around and put the map point with a partial of 12-10, but it was not enough. Vitality with a Twisten in mode MVP took this second map to overtime, saved a new map point of the Spanish team and then got key casualties for the French team to close the map 15-13 and stay with an exciting series.

All the matches of the super week VCT EMEA

Monday– Matchday 1:

koi 2-0 NAVI;

2-0 NAVI; fnatic 2-0 Giants.

Tuesday – Matchday 2:

Team Heretics 0-2 FUT Esports ;

; Vitality 2-1 Team Liquid.

Yesterday – Matchday 3:

NAVI 2-1 Giants;

2-1 Giants; Karmine Corp 2-0 BBL Esports.

Today – Matchday 4:

Team Liquid 2-1 FUT Esports;

Vitality 2-0 KOI.

Tomorrow – Matchday 5:

Fnatic vs. BBL Esports – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX;

Team Heretics vs. Karmine Corp – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX.

