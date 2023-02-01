Destiny 2: Eclipse Trailer Highlights New Exotic Gear | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

New Exotic String Armor and Weapons in Eclipse

Today, Bungie released the latest trailer for the upcoming expansion for destiny 2which shows some of the weapons and armor that guardians can obtain in Eclipse. The trailer also includes some new string powers, such as tangles, which are bundles of quantum strings left behind when enemies unravel. Players can use these webs to weave objects or creatures, or to supplement their weapons.

These are the details of the new weapons and armor that appear in the trailer:

Final warning: This string gun fires homing ammunition that seeks out nearby enemies.

This string gun fires homing ammunition that seeks out nearby enemies. Deterministic chaos: A Void Machine Gun that rhythmically weakens enemies as it fires.

A Void Machine Gun that rhythmically weakens enemies as it fires. winter bite : An exceptional stasis glaive that freezes enemies on impact with frozen orbs, leaving them vulnerable to subsequent attacks.

: An exceptional stasis glaive that freezes enemies on impact with frozen orbs, leaving them vulnerable to subsequent attacks. Cyrtarachne façade: This rare helmet grants hunters additional protection: armor and tremor resistance while using the grappling hook.

This rare helmet grants hunters additional protection: armor and tremor resistance while using the grappling hook. suspended jump : When Titans use their barricade with this Exotic Leg Armor, it spawns homing projectiles that suspend enemies and grant the wearer armor.

: When Titans use their barricade with this Exotic Leg Armor, it spawns homing projectiles that suspend enemies and grant the wearer armor. swarmers: This new Exotic Leg Armor allows wizards to create a web to infest and attack enemies after destroying a tangle.

The trailer also shows the improvement to Volatile Storm catalyst whereby grenade kills from the Exotic Auto Rifle create tangles of rope that can be hurled at enemies. Volatile Storm is available right now to all Guardians who pre-order Eclipse.

Today, players can play Season of Seraphim and Moments of Triumph to prepare for the next chapter in the Light and Dark saga with the release of Destiny 2: Eclipse on February 28, 2023.

Source: PR