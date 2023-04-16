DetonatioN FocusMe makes regional history

When thinking about League of Legends in Japan, there is one name that inevitably comes to mind: DetonatioN FocusMe. DFM is the most successful club in the history of the League of Legends Japanese League (LPL) and the one who has represented the region the most times at the international level. However, this 2023 will be a year that will pass for the memory of the organization. He Spring Split of 2023 has meant the classification to the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) and exceed a record that until now had not been achieved by any team, not even T1.

DetonatioN FocusMe has become the first team in history to be proclaimed 15 times champion of its region. Not even clubs like G2 Esports or T1 have reached the same achievement in the major regions, while in the rest of the competitions the same case has not been emulated in terms of total successes either. DFM has added its 15th league title, beating Sengoku Gaming, leader of the regular phase, 3-0. Sengoku started as a favorite as he was the first classified and had figures like Lee Dong-wook «lokeN“, former JD Gaming player, or Bok Han-gyu “reapered«, former Cloud9 coach.

In addition to being the most leagued team in the world, DetonatioN FocusMe has matched a level of dominance only found in Flash Wolves to date. DFM has become the second team in history to win five splits consecutively. In the case of repeating the crown the next Summer Split, the Japanese team would surpass the now extinct Taiwanese. In the west, Team Liquid and G2 Esports have stayed one divided to equal this record.

DFM has life beyond Evi

DetonatioN FocusMe started 2023 affected by the departure of Shunsuke Murase «evi«, top of Team Heretics, who became the first Japanese player in history to sign for a team from the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC). However, DFM has maintained an important core of players -Mun Geon-yeong «Steal», Yuta Sugiura «Yutapon» and Lee Ji-yoong «Harp»- accompanying them with young players. After a low-key year at KT Rolster, Lee Ga-eul «Aria» returned to the central street of the Japanese group. Instead, for the top lane, the organization has opted for Haruki Shibata «tol2“, a 20-year-old player promoted directly from the academy.

