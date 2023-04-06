Dev Diaries tells us about the inspiration in Gekko next to the new patch 6.06 | #Games #Esports #Valorant | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

LATAM, March 30, 2023. Find out about all the changes that have been made to Gekko, Lotus and the outlines of the operators here, and of course, you will find out everything that was shared by VALORANT developers in the creation of Gekko, the new operator in the game.

To start, around Gekko, the most recent champion that has arrived, we must tell you that he will see a reduction in the damage that Brutal Pogo does and sadly, Carnalito will die if he is the last one standing, on the other hand, Carnalito will not be able to either. shock intangible players.

But that’s not all, as we mentioned, you can find out here the vision of the gameplay designer Ryan Cousart, the agent production leader John Goscicki, a narrative writer, Joe Killeen and his voice actor Alejandro Antonio Ruiz (both for Latam and for its English-speaking version), here you will know why it is fun to play, it is fashionable and with a friendship for life. Learn what inspired the VALORANT team of agents to revolutionize the role of Initiator with Gekko and his group of creatures.

You can review it below:

GEKKO: Long Live the Family // Dev Diaries – VALORANT

In other VALORANT updates, the Lotus map shows us an update to the destruction VFX of the door between Link A and Main A to make it easier to see it collapsing.

In addition, on issues of gameplay systems, they have incorporated the possibility of hiding the outline and the Fresnel of the agents (the color outline of the agents), an error that caused your screen to show a screen when starting the game has also been fixed. map view below ground level.

Some changes have also been made around social functions, but without a doubt one of the most interesting will be that it is now possible to send and receive cute emojis like ^w^, since a bug prevented messages started with a circumflex accent ( ^).

Discover all the details in full below:

https://playvalorant.com/es-mx/news/game-updates/notas-de-la-version-6-06-de-valorant/

For more information on VALORANT, visit: https://playvalorant.com/es-mx/news/

