Develop your professional skills by playing these 3 video games

A Randstad study found that Fortnite, Warzone, and League of Legends are the best video games for developing professional skills.

The professionals today must continuously develop different skills to be more competitive and access better opportunities in the world of work. That is the reason why it is advisable to take courses, diplomas and workshops. However, today, according to a Randstand study, video games are another interesting option. At least that was demonstrated by the company.

To make its report, the company specializing in human capital analyzed a total of eight games: Minecraft, League of LegendsApex Legends, Public Grounds Unknown Ground (PUBG), Call of Duty: WarzoneFIFA, Fortnite: Battle RoyaleHey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild.

In addition, the players who participated in the dynamic were asked the skills they thought they had developed for spending time on the entertainment platform of your choice. For each skill they chose, they were given performed a diagnostic test based on experience to determine your skill level.

It was determined that they are 9 the skills that develop when using these video games: leadership, teamwork, communication, critical thinking, visual perception, multitasking, perseverance, determination and self-motivation.

FORTNITE, THE KING OF VIDEO GAMES FOR PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

The game that develops the greatest number of skills is Fortnite. Since, of the 9 competencies analyzeds, power 6:

Communication

Critical thinking

Visual perception

Self motivation

Perseverance

Teamwork

Despite qualifying most outstandingthis video game appears as the one that least generates a link between the game and skillsince it only helps to develop visual perception.

That is a rather significant negative point since, in comparison, League of Legends generates a greater link between the dynamics of participation and qualities such as the leadership, multitasking generation and perseverance.

When playing Warzone the muscle is exercised to generate a greater critical thinking.

“Based on this research, games like Fortnite, Warzone and League of Legends offer very relevant opportunities in the world of work. They are very popular games that lead to further skill development compared to other games”, commented Wim Van der Linden external communication consultant at Randstad.

Communication and teamwork; the skills most sought after by recruiters

The soft skills or soft skills, such as those discussed in the study of randstadare highly valued in the world of work as they produce high value in different jobs.

According to portal specialized in online job search, Indeed, these are the main characteristics that job seekers look for employers at the time of opening any vacancy. The same ones that develop when playing in the platforms.

DECISION MAKING

When a person has the ability to take decisionsit means that you will have the responsibility enough to deal with all the problems. In addition to that he will undertake to fix any unforeseen events that may arise.

TEAMWORK

A company always works correctly or incorrectly according to the way in which its gears they do their job. what to work for harmonically among them it is a key piece to make a project successful.

COMMUNICATION CAPACITY

The last thing a professional wants in a company is to have to cope with partners who have not developed throughout their lives empathic ways to share ideas. Choosing the right words and filtration of the message is a key piece to avoid misunderstandings and solve any conflict.

DO MORE THAN ONE TASK AT A TIME

Many of the jobs require you to perform multiple tasks and sometimes at the same time. When a candidate demonstrates having this ability means you have patience and a level of emotional intelligence developed enough to deal with stress.

