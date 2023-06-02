Devilish goodbye for Eden Hazard

Things have been less smooth for a while now for Eden Hazard, who announced his retirement as a Red Devil after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, let’s not forget those countless great moments, too. Hazard was one of the best football players. Which also includes a stylish farewell party.

On Saturday 17 June, the Red Devils will play Austria at the King Baudouin Stadium in the qualifying round of the European Championship. Thibaut Courtois and Kevin de Bruyne were honored for their 100th caps. ‘Where’s the party’ for Eden Hazard? There’s a party at King Bowdoin Stadium!’ to the point.

RBFA expect a diabolical farewell. The stadium will be transformed into a hot zone that day. In the programme: a DJ who starts the party, a stadium-sized tifo carrying 45,000 red banners, Thibaut Courtois and Kevin de Bruyne honored, Eden Hazard honored A frenzied Red Army of laps and supporters. And so national coach Domenico Tedesco’s debut on Belgian soil promises to be a bang.

Eden Hazard Pride

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the Belgian fans who have always supported me again”, Eden Hazard looks forward. “Well, now I am one of them: a proud supporter. The Red Devils have made a great start to the new campaign. Hopefully they will contribute to the party with a great win against Austria on 17 June. It won’t be easy, but The slogan these days is #WirSchaffenDas, isn’t it?”

Eden Hazard takes a lap of honor through King Baudouin Stadium in a convertible BMW during halftime. After the game, he and the Red Devils kicked 33 balls into the crowd, one for each goal he scored in the national shirt. The evening ends with a word from Hazard to the supporters.

He made his debut on November 19, 2008 with the Red Devils. This was followed by 3 World Cups, 2 European Championships and 125 caps with 33 goals. Eden Hazard wore the captain’s armband 59 times, a record in the history of Belgian football. Supporters took Hazard to heart and elected him in 2021 as the ‘Ultimate Icon’ or the most iconic footballer in Belgium’s 125-year football history.