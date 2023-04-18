Diablo 4 will not have an overlay map, which was in the rest of the saga

We are looking forward to Diablo IV, the new RPG from Activision Blizzard, hits stores. More than ten years have passed since Diablo 3, and this installment marks the IP’s debut on the new generation of consoles.

Despite the fact that the operation between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft is about to be approved, Diablo 4 will be a multiplatform title. And everything points to will not launch on Xbox Game Pass.

In March we enjoyed two Diablo IV betas, which could be improved in terms of connections, but with playable elements that have convinced fans. Blizzard has confirmed that many aspects of the beta have already been improved for the final version.

Yesterday we also revealed two new news about Diablo 4. For starters, the game is already gold (its development has finished), and we also know that it will work at 4K and 60 fps on Xbox Series X.

In response to a fan question, producer Rod Fergusson has revealed that Diablo 4 will not have a fundamental element in the sagapresent from the first installment.

Goodbye map overlay

In a controversial tweetFerguson has confirmed that Diablo IV will not have a classic element of the sagawhich has been present since the first Diablo in 1996.

Its about overlay map, or composite map. Some players believe that it is a differentiating factor in the ARPG gameplay of the series, but not everyone thinks the same.

”no plans for it”, specifies Rod Fergusson in his social networks. In this way, Diablo IV is the first mainline game in the series not to include the map overlay.

A controversial decision, no doubt. Diablo III already made some changes compared to the first twobut still had the composite map (disguised as a mini map).

As we have seen in the beta, Diablo 4 has a mini map (located in the upper right corner), which we can enlarge by pressing a button and show the mission objectives.

Although it is an element that will be missed (especially by the most nostalgic fans), some players believe that it was a factor that broke the immersion. Blizzard wants to change things up with Diablo 4, and make it a more modern game.

Diablo IV will hit stores next June 6thavailable in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. In addition, it will have a special bundle with Xbox Series X that includes different rewards for Blizzard games (such as Overwatch 2).