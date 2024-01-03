Diablo Cody says ‘Jennifer’s Body’ is a unique film

After years of fan speculation, Jennifer’s Body Writer Diablo Cody Confirms This Is His 2009 Cult Classic in a New Interview with Bustle “Obviously” is a strange film.

The horror film centers on Jennifer (Megan Fox), who is accidentally turned into a man-eating monster by her favorite band, and Needy (Amanda Seyfried), her loyal best friend who lives to tell the tale.

Critically disrupted upon its release, Jennifer’s Body has experienced a resurgence, particularly among women from LGBTQ+ communities, who identified with Jennifer and Needy’s complex relationship. Fans have debated whether the friends were romantic, as Jennifer teases that she “goes both ways” and the two share a kiss before descending into murderous madness.

“First of all, I think it’s obviously a weird relationship between Needy and Jennifer,” Kody tells Bustle. “We didn’t get a chance to go there, at least not as much as we wanted to. Luckily the subtext was there, and people were able to take that away.”

“because of Jennifer’s Body,

Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried attend HBO’s Golden Globes After Party on January 11, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Fox also thought Jennifer’s Body was queer-coded, was telling New York Post In 2021, many women told him that this film brought sexual awakening in them.

“I can’t tell you how many girls in their 30s to teens — or, fuck, even my age — come up to me and say, ‘I realized I was gay because of you,’ or ‘I realized I was gay because of you. felt comfortable coming out of,’ because Jennifer’s Body“she remembers.

Don’t count out sequels

since Jennifer’s Body After achieving cult-classic status over the years, Cody is now inspired to make a sequel to the horror film, and he’s ready to bring his ideas to fruition.

Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried Jennifer’s Body, Fox Atomic/Cobble/Shutterstock

If a studio greenlights a sequel, Cody wants to explore the origins of Jennifer and Needy’s relationship. “I want to know what his background is. I know they’ve been friends for a long time, but let’s talk about this,” she says.

While it’s unclear whether this story would allow the original cast to reprise their roles, Fox would likely be open to it, given that she’s explored the idea of ​​a second one before. Jennifer’s Body Installment. “I don’t think it’s a difficult film to make a sequel to,” he said. Washington Post In 2021. “I mean, they should make it into a TV series. that would be cool.”