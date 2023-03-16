Diagnosed with rare syndrome, Justin Bieber shows recovery of facial mobility

Justin bieber posted an encouraging video on social media this Wednesday (14). He showed his fans and followers that he is able to move both sides of his face after having facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in June last year.

The Canadian star captioned the video with the phrase “wait for it” (“wait for it“). In the pictures he appears looking around and smiling right away.

HOW BEAUTIFUL! IG Stories | Justin Bieber: “Wait for it…” pic.twitter.com/nQCWvq5dy0 — Support Justin Bieber Brazil | Fan Site (@jbsuportebr) March 15, 2023

The rare condition was one of the reasons why Bieber canceled the last legs of the Justice world tourwhich included performances in Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

Diagnosis

In June 2022, Justin appeared on social media showing half of his face paralyzed from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome newly diagnosed. At the time, he announced a break from the “Justice” world tour – which would return months later, but still wouldn’t last for long – due to doctor’s orders.

“So for those of you who are frustrated with my upcoming show cancellations, I am just physically obviously unable to make them.“, said the singer of “love yourself” in season.

“I wish that wasn’t the case but clearly my body is telling me I need to slow down and I hope you understand. I’ll use this time just to rest and relax, to get back to being 100% so I can do what I was born to do, but for now, I can’t. I’m going to rest so I can get my face back and get back to how I should be.”

Bieber thanked the affection and concern of the fans and assured that he would treatwith exercises for resume full mobility face. “I have hope. I trust God and that this is all for a reason. I’m not sure what it is at the moment, but in the meantime I’ll rest. And I love you”.