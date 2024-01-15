Genetic diseases are caused by changes or mutations in a person’s genes. Our genes are like instructions that tell our body how to grow and function. To understand the complexity of our genome, let’s imagine that a gene is a book with hundreds of pages, and thousands or millions of characters written on each page; If we have 23 thousand genes, it means that out of 23 thousand books we have to look for one book where there is even a single error in one letter.

Dr. Juan Carlos Zenteno Ruiz, academic of the Department of Biochemistry of the UNAM Faculty of Medicine, presented the topic, with the aim of learning more about new methods of detection and diagnosis of genetic diseases. “Diagnosis of genetic diseases: a new golden age in medicine” In the second session of the cycle of conferences on basic sciences organized by the Social Communication Coordination of the Faculty.

Although most genetic diseases appear during the first years of life, Most of these are still largely unknown even by medical experts; Due to which its diagnosis can be delayed by an average of eight years. “In our country we have rare diseases such as congenital ichthyosis in Veracruz and total sclerocornea in Tlaxcala,” the speaker indicated in an activity broadcast on Facebook Live and YouTube.

A genetic study can analyze a person’s genome looking for changes that cause a disease. In the words of Dr. Zenteno Ruiz “There are different types of genetic studies and each varies in its ability to read a certain range of genetic information. The Sanger study, which has been in use for 40 years, has the capacity to read barely 800 bases. Using the book analogy, analyze just 800 characters from a book.

However, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) has emerged, a genetic study capable of analyzing billions of bases simultaneously. This makes possible the complete analysis of hundreds of genes up to entire genetic material. “NGS is helping in accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment,” Dr. Zenteno Ruiz sheds light.

At last, he remembered that “At the Faculty, we have the Rare Diseases Diagnostic Unit (UDER), which I am responsible for, and we focus on using all the technology we have to be able to provide better care to the population. “We have had encouraging results and we believe this technology will become more accessible.”

If you want to contact UDER, you can enter the website: https://enfermedadesraras.fcmed.unam.mx/.

Fernando Jacinto