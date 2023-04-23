Diario de Cuyo – Fun at the highest level

PHOTOS DANIEL ARIAS

The Conte Grand Cultural Center has been transformed into an electronic paradise for players of all ages. The second edition of the Gamer Fest brought competitions, challenges to overcome and good vibes among fans. In the Tecno Byte space, there were tough teams competing in the Valorant game measuring their skills with the keyboard and mouse, connected to some bright, high-powered graphics computers. The competitors had to dispute on a certain virtual map which of the warrior-avatars survived at the end of the game. In the arcade space, girls and boys entered the fighting arena for a Neo Geo classic, The King of Fighters and for the consolers, the Playstations were loaded with Mortal Kombat and Dragon Ball Z, while the queen of consoles, Play 5 was reserved for soccer fans in FIFA 23.

Soccer fans in their game. Boys, teenagers and adults spent the afternoon in the FIFA 23 sports simulator at Play 5.



Another interesting space was the stand of the Association of Emerging Video Game Developers, where they presented a demo of a title created by young people from San Juan: Space Reward, a side-scrolling spaceship shooter for PC, quite addictive for anyone who dared to play. try it.

With the right step. The participants measured their physical abilities in the Just Dance. Dancing and timing are key to winning the jackpot.



While the central show was the Cosplay Catwalk and the Just Dance tournament, at the close of this edition, the crowd of young people and adults celebrated an afternoon of pure entertainment.