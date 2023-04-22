Diario de Cuyo – Typical foods, crafts and gamer meeting, on the agenda of activities this Saturday

For this Saturday, the Ministry of Tourism of the province and the Municipality of the Capital organized various activities and fairs in which you can enjoy typical dishes, buy handicrafts and enjoy fashion and music.

If you still haven’t decided what to do today, look at the schedule:

* Community Fair: It will take place from 12 to 00 in Hipólito Yrigoyen square (known as Plaza de la Joroba). This artistic and gastronomic proposal will have the participation of more than 15 representatives from all over the world. Numerous stands will represent the different communities with their cultural traits, a gastronomic patio and a space for artisans, designers and entrepreneurs from Capital. In addition, in the amphitheater of the green space, the Argentine Music Ballet, Tres para Cuyo, Sociedad del Bolero, Etnia Latina and the San Juan Nuestro Tiempo Municipal Ballet, among others, will perform. The grid will be completed with a moment dedicated to baristas and coffee specialists.

* Capital Expo: You can visit the social economy entrepreneurs fair in Parque de Mayo. From 15 to 20 you can visit stands with handicrafts and the work of social economy entrepreneurs, inside the Plaza Ejército Argentino.

* Gratuity: in Earth Month the non-profit community fair is held at the Museum of Urban History. The appointment at 15 under the slogan “bring what you no longer use, take what you need.”

* Gamer Fest: It will take place this Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Conte Grand Cultural Center. The second edition of the meeting will have activities with cash prizes. The cosplay contest will also be held. On the other hand, there will be activities in the video game zone, with classics from PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5; arcades, virtual reality, retro fighting, among others. In addition, there will be a fair area with stalls from the local scene. In this edition, Tecnobytes will reward those who dare to play Valorant games at the Tecno Arena throughout the afternoon. People of all ages can participate in the activities.

* Fashion Revolution Week: This Saturday, April 22, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Chalet Cantoni Casa de Industrias Creativas will host Fashion Revolution Week. This event is part of the Fashion Revolution, a global non-profit movement with teams in more than 100 countries around the world.



