Díaz-Canel denies that femicide exists in Cuba: “It’s a media construct”.

The deeply patriarchal Cuban regime is committed to avoiding the use of the word “”.femicide“When talking about gender crimes committed by men against women.

Hidden behind semantic arguments and cheap politics, the communist dictatorship practiced in Cuba avoids talking about gender violence with the terminology used and accepted by all countries that recognize the existence and fight this crisis.

However, Havana, which claims its family code As the most advanced in the world and bizarrely demonstrates the alleged normalization of gender identity, through the conventions given by “congas” and the like. Mariela Castro Espin -dictator’s daughter Raul Castro-It is not accepted that femicide occurs in Cuba.

“Subversive anti-Cuban platforms seek to impose the matrix that femicide exists in Cuba, a term that indicates alleged state inaction in the face of gender-based violent acts. We can assure here clearly that this is a media construction that is completely different from the reality of Cuba,” the President said clearly this Friday. Miguel Diaz-Canel,

In her closing speech at the conference of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), the First Secretary of Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) He took the opportunity to defend the measures adopted by his government to address “killings of women”, which he refused to classify as “femicides”.

According to Díaz-Canel, the justification for not doing so is that there is no “state inaction” in the face of these crimes. The purpose of the deception is to conceal the deeply patriarchal and sexist nature that underpins Cuban society and, in particular, in the masculine fantasy developed by Cubans. To publicize The so-called “revolution” and Emotion Of PCC.

“There can be no impunity in Cuba for crimes motivated by discrimination of any kind, and above all for crimes against women. “The legal norms that I mentioned earlier have very precise clauses that classify as crimes the most diverse figures that could undermine the physical, psychological or moral integrity of women,” the President defended, while it Acknowledging that the number of people convicted in Cuba last year tripled in gender-biased killings compared to the 2022 registry.

In 2023, Cuban courts prosecuted “61 individuals responsible for the murder of women”. According to Díaz-Canel, in 93% of the cases, the punishment was more than 20 years in prison, while in five cases life sentences were imposed. He stressed, “These are just some of the facts that show the Cuban state’s zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

“The court system, in accordance with the law, provides high and exemplary punishment for perpetrators of these types of crimes,” the President said, adding that efforts to combat these crimes “through the involvement of law enforcement officials and through education and community action.” ” Called out. ,

Despite acknowledging that cases of gender violence “appear with regrettable frequency” on the island, Díaz-Canel argued that “the enemies of the revolution (…) easily and tendentiously manipulate statistics”.

For their part, the independent feminist platforms Yo Si Te Creo and Alas Tensas confirmed a total of 88 sexist murders in 2023, more than double what was recorded the previous year.

Without specifying the exact period in which they occurred, the Attorney General’s Office acknowledged that at the end of October 2023, 117 sexual crimes were recorded on the island. The official figures also did not clarify whether the figure included cases under investigation and those already sentenced.

“As of March 8, 2024, there have been 12 femicides in Cuba, the number of missing women has increased and the torture of 73 political prisoners in prison continues,” the Cuban feminist magazine Alas Tenosas condemned this Saturday.

The Cuban Alliance for Inclusion (ACI) also launched a message through its social networks for Women’s Day. “Today, March 8, we highlight the femicides that have occurred in Cuba during the first months of the year, we call on the relevant authorities to ensure that these incidents do not go unpunished.”

Regarding this crisis, Diaz-Canel follows the instructions of sexologist Castro Espin. “For example, we don’t have femicides. Because Cuba is not a violent country,” the director of the state’s National Center for Sex Education said in 2015 (senex), saying that this was “the effect of the revolution.”