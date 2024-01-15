Diaz-Canel says, “Tough times are coming…even more?” One may ask.

Photo: Cuba Noticias 360

One would think that 18-hour blackouts, food shortages and almost non-existent wages to pay for products the state sells in a currency it does not pay for would be enough to talk about tough times . But no. For Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, “hard times are still ahead.”

Before the purists “bristle”, the full sentence: “Tough times are coming, but we’re going to work through the tough times.”

The statement came in Songo la Maya, a municipality in Santiago de Cuba that the president visited after protests broke out in that eastern province this week.

In Santiago, blackouts have not stopped since 2021 and the protests were partly caused by them. But if those present were surprised by his predicament, there would be a surprise for the President as well and not at all pleasant: during his visit a young man asked him if he knew that “Thank you for coming today, he said a week ago in La Maya Was painted.”

Diaz-Canel tried to avoid this by responding: “If I knew that every time I went to a location they were going to paint it, I would be at all the locations every day.” Well, even in this extremely strange case, which he didn’t know about, he already knows, we will have to wait and see if he will take any action against the officials who arranged these misleading tours. In case you were wondering, the state press remained silent.

Difficult times…even more?

Cuba has been going through a difficult situation for years, which, far from being alleviated, has basically worsened following the pandemic and government decisions.

The country’s highest authorities are adamant that the blockade is the main obstacle to development, but after the inconsistencies of the so-called guidelines and the disaster presented by the monetary restructuring, the truth is that if Cuba floats it will probably be for geophysical reasons greater than its merits. on the basis of.

Díaz-Canel indicated in 2018 that Cuba’s housing problem could be solved in 10 years, but the country is now a long way from when the said plan was launched. Tourism projections were also discussed but the sector remains uneconomic and the number of foreign visitors remains low compared to 2018. Of course, dozens of hotels have been built to keep them empty and consume resources.

At the current rate, it will take Ciego de Ávila approximately 55 years to build 40 thousand homes

As far as food and production are concerned, according to data provided by Esteban Lazo, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Cuba produces less in 2024 than in 2019 and 2020 in almost all sectors; And the core basket depends almost entirely on imports.

Furthermore, the problem is that a month’s basic basket is not enough to feed even one person for a week and food is becoming increasingly expensive in the markets.

“We are stable”, lapidary phrase of Esteban Lazo to the deputies

How can we talk about “hard times” if what we are experiencing is unbearable for millions of Cubans? Easy: as the President himself said in April 2019, in early 2020, in mid-2023 and in many other moments when he became a headline in the press.

On all those occasions Díaz-Canel said that difficult times are coming and that important and complex revolutionary actions are needed to move forward and correct the economic and social model, and on all those occasions, this is just a statement without real solutions. And there was speech. I am not going to lie, there were difficulties, but what countries need are not visionaries but reactions and actions with positive results.

In 2019 the President even said that “This is not the time for regrets.” And here we are, in March 2024, without fuel, without transportation, without access to many medicines, or basic products and Without supplies, without food… It is worth asking whether people can start lamenting or whether we still have to continue, like in the 90s, thin and tired with hunger but the country Living on promises and remittances made from outside.