Did it still exist? Netflix DVD store ends after 25 years



Netflix shuts down DVD delivery service Photo: BlueMint, CC BY 2.5 via Wikimedia Commons

A Netflix announced, on Tuesday (18), that it will close its delivery service DVDactive for 25 years in several countries.

“Beetlejuice”, known in Brazil as “Os Fantasmas Se Divertem” was the first DVD released by the company, in March 1998;

The most requested was the film “An Impossible Dream”, starring Sandra Bullock;

And the company has shipped more than 5.2 billion DVDs over the years;

The service served more than 40 million unique customers.

Before shaking the entertainment world with a real revolution in streaming platforms, Netflix’s business model was to deliver physical copies of movies to subscribers by mail. At its peak in 2010, the company had 20 million subscriptions to the DVD service.

In a statement, co-CEO Ted Sarandos stated that “the goal has always been to provide the best service for our members, but as the (physical media) business continues to decline, this will become more and more difficult. Therefore, we want to go out on a high and will ship our final discs on September 29 of 2023”.

Netflix wants to charge “extra point fee” worldwide until June

The announcement of the closure of the DVD service comes as Netflix faces several challenges, including potential writer strikes, increased competition from streaming and financial pressures.

In the disclosure of financial results for the first quarter of 2023, the company announced that it did not give up charging the “extra point fee” of users and already aims to add the functionality in more countries by the middle of the year.

With the feature, Netflix starts charging an extra fee for profiles shared in different households. According to the company, the results observed in markets that already have the rate were quite satisfactory.

So far, in Latin America, Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras already have the “extra point fee”. Chile, Costa Rica and Peru were the first regions in the world to receive the “extra member” charge, in March 2022.

In this case, however, the limitation was not restricted to a household. New Zealand, Canada, Portugal and Spain also already have the service.

There is still no forecast for Brazil to receive the fee — currently, the monthly fee here costs between R$ 18.90 and R$ 55.90.

