Did Kanye West Turn This Architect Into a “Tasteless Naked Trophy”? his father wants to confront him

Bianca Sensori’s father wants to talk to his daughter’s husband Kanye West, he said, because he fears the rapper will take his daughter away from their family and turn her into a “porn object.” Said from various sources.

The request comes after Yeezy designer Bianca Sensori, 29, was photographed without underwear underneath sheer stockings while having dinner with the controversial 46-year-old musician in Paris, France last Tuesday.

Relatives told DailyMail that Bianca's family is "hurt" to see her paraded around like a "trophy" and asked how Kanye would feel in the future if a man treated his girls, North and Chicago, the same way.







A source close to the Yeezy architect said, “Bianca’s dad, Leo, wants to talk to Kanye and ask him what’s going through his mind when he parades Bianca around like a naked, porn trophy pony. Is.” killer.

The same source said, he wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North or Chicago were seen topless in public in outfits encouraged by their husbands.

According to the father, Kanye would never let his daughters behave like this; So there is no point in him encouraging it for his wife.

"No man should ever encourage a woman to go out in public and present herself like this. it's not love. This is control," the source told DailyMail.







Kanye, who married Bianca in a private ceremony in December 2022, was also accused of ‘ostracizing’ her from his family in Australia.

Kanye may be concerned that his father-in-law wants to meet him, as his past is troubling to say the least.







Leo spent time in prison after being convicted of heroin possession in 1982, a crime for which he spent five years behind bars.

Leo was also convicted of possession of a pistol and loaded ammunition.

Additionally, Leo is the brother of Aris Sensori, a notorious gangland killer nicknamed “Melbourne’s Al Capone”, who was sentenced to death for the murder, but whose sentence was later commuted to life in prison. Was.