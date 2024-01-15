Did Kim Kardashian forget to remove the tag from her dress?

It’s anyone’s worst nightmare at Paris Fashion Week: going to a show in a new dress but it still has the label on it. this is exactly what happened Kim Kardashian, Reality TV star and businesswoman presented at Fall-Winter 2024-2025 fashion show balanense In a black lace dress, with an open back, a floor-length train and a large white label still attached to the back. It didn’t take long for the Internet to take notice. One fashion fan commented, “Is that a label on her dress?” TIC Toc From Vogue. However, it turns out that the label was intentionally left out, signing a gimmick. Demna,

Kim Kardashian at the Baleniaga show: the secret of the forgotten label

Video: Courtesy of Vogue

During his new autumn-winter collection, Demna added large white labels balanense On all kinds of pieces, like checked skirts and big shopping bags. look of Kim Kardashian In reality it was simply a continuation of what was presented on the podium. So the big question is: why balanense Did he deliberately remove all labels, especially because these specimens were not for immediate sale? Perhaps it was a critical nod towards the skyrocketing prices in luxury fashion; Demna He likes to add a satirical and teasing touch to his work. Or perhaps quite simply, Demna Thought it looked cool and knew it would get people talking. Whatever the reason, Kim Kardashian (His lifelong inspiration) was apparently the best VIP guest to take him to the front row.