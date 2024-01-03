Did the show destroy Miley Cyrus’ family? his mother answers

hannah montana One of the iconic series of the 2000s that made Disney Channel rich. And if on the surface the sitcom shares happiness and good humor, behind the scenes it seems like hell for Miley Cyrus and her family. In fact, his father, Billy Ray Cyrus, revealed that the Disney hit had destroyed his family. Comments that his ex-wife does not share.

It came to the small screen in 2006 hannah montana, The series follows a young teen who must hide The truth is that she is a world famous singer And, as a result, she is forced to juggle between her life as a high school student and her life as a star. It’s a difficult secret to bear, but luckily she can rely on her best friends and her father. Besides, The latter character is played by Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley’s real father. A role which, according to his ex-wife Tish Cyrus, saved his acting career.

“They did their single Achy Breaky Heart, and then nothing else worked. One day I called Miley to audition for Hannah , One of the casting directors joked with us and said, ‘Ah, too bad we can’t get her real father on the show,’ and I said, ‘Oh, but maybe we can. , » she explained in her podcast call her daddy, Since then, Billy Ray Cyrus auditioned for the role of Miley’s father, which he successfully obtained. Taking his and his daughter’s career to new heights, But at what cost?

hannah montana According to Tish, this has nothing to do with the Cyrus family implosion

©Disney Channel

In 2011, a lot of ink was spilled over Billy Ray Cyrus’s GQ statements because he claimedhannah montana His family was destroyed. , I hate to say it, but yes, L am sorry, If I had my way, I would change everything this very moment. For my family, so that everyone is well , According to him, the success of the sitcom may have created divisions among all the members.

13 years later, his ex-wife Tish Cyrus echoed his comments on her podcast call her daddy, Where he denied Billy Ray’s allegations, , It was not like that at all. I think at that time he was trying to attract attention., A spicy response, to which the main person concerned has not responded yet. Note that the couple divorced in 2011, the year Miley Cyrus’ father gave this speech to GQ.