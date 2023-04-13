Did The Simpsons Predict Barbie Movie? Fans are impressed with coincidence: “It was literally like this”

One of the most anticipated premieres of 2023 in theaters, Barbie stirred the hearts of the public even before its release: the first trailer released showed a Hollywood cast of weight and left many people curious to understand what the story of the film will be, after all. Well, it seems that all this buzz was already written in destiny – and appeared among the famous list of predictions from The Simpsons.



This time, the big coincidence has to do with the events of the day the trailer for Barbie It was released. It turns out that, on that same date, while Margot Robbie’s feature was among the most talked about topics on the internet, former US President Donald Trump was indicted for no less than 34 criminal charges stemming from bribery cases before his election. – added together, the punishments for all these accusations can exceed 100 years in prison.

Well, a sequence of facts very similar to this happened in an episode of The Simpsons that aired in the 1990s. In this episode, Lisa convinces the creator of the doll Stacy Malibu (a satire of Barbie in the universe of the series) to create a new doll model, which ends up being a huge success and appears on the TV news. Watch: the scene:

The reporter, impressed by the doll, makes the comment that seems to predict the future. “It’s unusual to spend 28 minutes breaking news about a doll. This reporter found it impossible to stop talking, it’s really impressive news, everyone. Good night,” he says. In the next second, the character makes one last comment: “Oh, and the president was arrested”.

After “predicting” other events, such as the election of Donald Trump himself more than ten years before it happened, the coincidence with Barbie also impressed the public on social networks. “This is literally today’s news,” wrote one profile on Twitter. “I’m convinced that someone on The Simpsons crew has a time machine,” wrote another user.

Barbie premieres in Brazilian theaters on July 20, 2023.

