Did they regret it? 15 Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Roles

Imagine turning down a role only for it to become wildly successful later…

When we stop to think about the history of cinema, some characters end up being more evident than others. Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones (or Han Solo), Uma Thurman as Beatrix Kiddo and Will Smith as the Agent J these are just three examples among a great diversity of roles that have been marked in the public’s imagination because of the performance of their respective actors.

But what if the reality was different? It was with this in mind that we selected 15 Artists Who Turned Down the Opportunity to Play Iconic Movie Characters. Was there any regret afterwards?