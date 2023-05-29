Did You Already Know This About ‘Finding Nemo’ (2003)?

References to other films

The makers of ‘Finding Nemo’ have included several jokes in the film. Some of those jokes are easy to understand, but others beg questions. background knowledge, For example, we see Marlin being chased by some sharks at a certain point in time. One of those sharks chases the clownfish and, in the process, breaks open the steel door of the sunken ship. He then chanted: “Here’s Brucie”. Both the action taken by the shark and its tagline are direct references to the legendary horror film. Shining‘ (1980) in which actor Jack nicholson The famous catchphrase “Here’s Johnny” shouts out to his hunting family. But that’s not the only reference to the movie in ‘Finding Nemo’.

We also see, for example, how Nemo ends up at the dentist’s practice and meets Darla there: a little kid who terrifies all the other fish (at the dentist). Darla is introduced to the audience to the tunes of the filmpsychoanalyst‘ (1960) and with that adult audiences immediately know there is danger in the air. Last but not least, ‘Finding Nemo’ also includes a reference to ‘.toys Story,Movies, The dentist who finished off Nemo has a play corner and the play area features toy figures from the ‘Toy Story’ movie.

a ‘realistic’ animation film

Dory Despite the fact that the story of ‘Finding Nemo’ revolves almost entirely around Nemo, Dory’s character sometimes steals the show. The lanyard was not invented by chance. she is based on an acquaintance of the co-director Andrew Stanton That too Alzheimer’s Sadness. Originally, Dory would also be played by a man, but Andrew Stanton thought American comedian and television presenter Ellen degeneres The ideal who shaped this character was a man and the character also became a woman. Dory became very popular among fans in no time and even got her own movie in 2016:’Search sloop,

negative impact

‘Finding Nemo’ was a hit. The film touched millions of people across the world. cinema hall And they often brought their children. After watching the film, naturally the children also wanted to bring clownfish into their home, which made these exotic animals suddenly wild. However, clownfish are difficult to catch. They live far away in coral reefs and are as fast as lightning. To avoid this last problem, many fishermen have decided to use toxic substances. cyanide To use in your hunt for clownfish. Cyanide stuns animals, but also causes serious harm to them. Thanks to the substance, millions of clownfish were removed from their natural habitat, but many animals also died. environmental organization Condemned the problem: they argued that coral reefs were being plundered and that the use of cyanide could cause huge damage to fish stocks.

Positive impact

Luckily, a spear has broken even to protect ‘Finding Nemo’ Coral reefs, The animated film depicted the wonderful world of sea animals and it made many people really curious about the life under water. After the film’s release, diving clubs suddenly added more members and more attention was paid to ocean pollution, overfishing and degradation of coral reefs.

