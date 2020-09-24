Did you like The Queen’s Game? Netflix doesn’t want another series from creator with Anya Taylor-Joy – news series

Scott Frank, creator of the hit series “The Queen’s Gambit” with Anya Taylor-Joy, revealed that Netflix turned down his new project with the actress as well as two other offers.

Although not as famous as some writers, writer and director Scott Frank is one of the most respected screenwriters in Hollywood. You just have to read the very beautiful pictures published in its pages New YorkerWhere filmmakers like Steven Soderbergh or Tony Gilroy (Michael Clayton, Endor) praise them for realizing this.

Like Tony Gilroy, Scott Frank is one of Hollywood’s most prolific screenwriters, putting his talents at the service of films such as Out of Reach, Minority Report, Logan… but also to occasional rewrites and in general Even without being visible. Like Saving Private Ryan or, in a completely different genre, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

Despite this, he had to wait for several years before he came out of the shadows and was recognized. Everything changed with the success of two series: Godless, a western starring Jack O’Connell and Michelle Dockery and, of course, Lady’s Gambit with Anya Taylor-Joy.

With such calling cards, it is quite disappointing to know that after these huge successes, Netflix rejected three of its new projects. Among them was a project that was supposed to mark a reunion with Anya Taylor-Joy. Here’s what The New Yorker revealed:

“One of them was a conversion laugh at night Or dark room, novel by Vladimir Nabokov. Frank co-wrote the screenplay with novelist and screenwriter Megan Abbott. The material is delicate; The novel, often described as a precursor to Lolita, tells the story of a middle-aged art critic who falls in love with a seventeen-year-old girl. Frank wanted to make it a film noir, and Abbott, who was an academic before turning to popular writing, is an expert on women in film noir.

“We talked about the femme fatale as a character who hasn’t been exposed,” Abbott said. ‘But great noir novels are always playing with it. Scott wanted the female perspective to be highlighted.’ If the film is made, Anya Taylor-Joy is expected to play the femme fatale.,

The “Lolita” aspect was probably too daring for Netflix. The other two projects are unknown, but it may show that Netflix is ​​not as enthusiastic as it was before when it seemed like they were handing out projects to writers like Candy.

Scott Frank’s next project is Monsieur Spade starring Clive Owen, which will air on AMC in January and on Canal+ later this year. We can also wonder if this is one of those projects that Netflix has abandoned.

There’s still a glimmer of hope left: Netflix has greenlit (just like that!) a project it will next produce, Department Q, a series based on the detective novels of Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen, about We have seen several adaptations starting with the film The Investigations of Department V.