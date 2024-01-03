“Did you see the scene? »…The leak of the next movie with Jenna Ortega is driving internet users crazy

Leave Jenna alone – the film “Miller’s Girl”, not yet released in France, shocked Internet users after two scenes were leaked

But what’s going on with Jenna Ortega these days? On social networks, the main actress of the series Wednesday Appears in several erotic videos. In the first excerpt, we see him kissing another woman, played by actress Gideon Alden. On another, a languid scene with a man, this time posed with actor Martin Freeman.

These two excerpts are from the film miller’s girl, Released in the United States on January 26. the pitch? The Aloysine website says, “A writing assignment brings together two lonely intellectuals: a failed writer, Jonathan Miller, and remarkable student, Cairo Sweet.” As you might have guessed, the “remarkable student” here is played by Jenna Ortega. If the film has not yet been released in France, the photos have already been leaked on social networks. “This scene is completely insane,” some Twitter users whispered, adding, “I choked up just listening to this excerpt.”

A phenomenon that irritates some Internet users. “Jenna Ortega getting trended for doing a risky scene in a movie? Seriously, stop tearing your shirts off like cavemen and drink a glass of water,” one account on X protests.

(…) Read more at 20 minutes

