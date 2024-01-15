Diego Coca reveals that the Mexican player does not like to work too hard

diego coca Placed his finger on the painful area. former technician of mexican team He had no hesitation in asking questions Lack of attitude of some players when with him threeAs happened during his administration, when some He complained about the difficult workload With Argentina.

and it’s the same coca He also spent four months on the Mexican bench in 2013 This culminated in his controversial departure after the first fall usa In CONCACAF Nations League,

,Let’s see, I consider complaining as natural., It’s good, you complained because you worked a lot, yes. You are going to do a lot of work with me. Do you want to be with me? I am going to make you win, but you will have to work very hard. If you don’t want to be there, let me know, no problem. ‘No, no, it would be better if I stay at home, in my own country, in the country where I am working and not come.’ Ready. no one told me“, he shared on the TUDN program ‘Fatelson Uncensored’.

However, the Argentinian strategist pointed out that one of his key objectives three Was Change the mentality of Mexican football playersHowever apparently time was insufficient.

“That was a step later. conflict, changing mindsetTo sting them so they really seriously want to win something. I missed a lot of the processWe have experienced a lot of it, and logically the player also has a lot of room for improvement. There is desire, no knowledge, We live in a time when you have so much information that it becomes very difficult to understand what information matters and what is useful,” he said.

What were Mexican soccer players complaining about coca?

during nations league 2023in which Mexico came in third place with diego cocaVarious players complained internally that The strategist put a very heavy workload on himeven in extreme heat Las Vegas,

Similarly, many Football players were sorry that they were kept in a hotel Very farone of two called the luxury route ‘Teathat womanP‘ In Las VegasSince the families of many players were settled in that area.