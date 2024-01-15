Diego Vazquez’s statement to avoid being sanctioned: “Send them a dictionary…”

2024-03-10



He Football Club Motagua suffered a loss 0-0 draw against olancho F.C. In the duel corresponding to match day 10 ending 2024 of Honduran National League, Argentina coach after the end of the game diego Vazquez Appeared at a press conference and admitted that the Blues were outclassed in several stages of the game colts, Also, Capitals team coach explains why he pulled out rubulium Castle The leading scorer in Cyclones history paired up on offense to start the second half. agustín ozmendi,

Evaluation on the 0-0 draw between Olancho and Motagua “It was a game where I suffered too much in the first half for my liking. We had to have the ball, we were feeling overwhelmed in certain parts of the game. In the second we solved that midfield issue and controlled the game better. Where we are, I don’t know if it’s a penalty or not, but it’s credit to Jonathan, we had one to go on from Carlos Mejia, I think the tie was good because of the process, they had a good first half and We did the second one.” bad first part explanation “I share that statement, the first half was bad and we suffered less in the second. But I liked the team more in the second half, this is normal, Potros value their home ground, it is complicated and the draw in the end was good for us. What do you like about Motagua? “Adapting to the field, being very attentive in the defensive area because we made very few mistakes, except for a few set pieces in which we were unable to press the mark well, but otherwise we were quite good, I think. The performance and averages were quite acceptable. There are always details to improve and we are on that path.