Diego Vazquez’s statement to avoid being sanctioned: “Send them a dictionary…”

2024-03-10
He Football Club Motagua suffered a loss 0-0 draw against olancho F.C. In the duel corresponding to match day 10 ending 2024 of Honduran National League,
Argentina coach after the end of the game diego Vazquez Appeared at a press conference and admitted that the Blues were outclassed in several stages of the game colts,
Also, Capitals team coach explains why he pulled out rubulium Castle The leading scorer in Cyclones history paired up on offense to start the second half. agustín ozmendi,
Evaluation on the 0-0 draw between Olancho and Motagua
“It was a game where I suffered too much in the first half for my liking. We had to have the ball, we were feeling overwhelmed in certain parts of the game. In the second we solved that midfield issue and controlled the game better. Where we are, I don’t know if it’s a penalty or not, but it’s credit to Jonathan, we had one to go on from Carlos Mejia, I think the tie was good because of the process, they had a good first half and We did the second one.”
bad first part explanation
“I share that statement, the first half was bad and we suffered less in the second. But I liked the team more in the second half, this is normal, Potros value their home ground, it is complicated and the draw in the end was good for us.
What do you like about Motagua?
“Adapting to the field, being very attentive in the defensive area because we made very few mistakes, except for a few set pieces in which we were unable to press the mark well, but otherwise we were quite good, I think. The performance and averages were quite acceptable. There are always details to improve and we are on that path.
The Classic will not be played for a long week
“We have come out for rehearsals, but without the players because they are going to the national team. So with the remaining boys we have to maintain better coordination and try to improve, we will wait to see the amount they bring to the national team and will always wish them success.
Rubilio Castillo’s departure
“It was tactical since we changed the system, we started playing with the second one, with only one striker and with more open people, in this case Rubilio Castillo had to come up for a tactical issue.”
Fast weather and game time in Olancho
“They are all from La Ceiba and they have to get used to it, it is normal and you have to adapt to all climates and areas.”
Claim before the central referee for yellow card
“Yeah, I feel like he got a lot of yellow cards and some of them he probably didn’t even get a hand in. But I can’t say, is even-handed the right word? Will you let me speak? Send them a dictionary, I really hope Equanimus is okay. ,
