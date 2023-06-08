Dieter Steinhout (25) is Jomke’s new draftsman

The legendary cartoon character Jomke has a new, third artist in Dieter Steinhout. ‘Rare Bird’ is the debut album by the 25-year-old artist. It is episode 315 in the series about Jomke, created by creator Jeff Nieves in the late 1950s.

“Three years ago I came across a newspaper ad ‘a new draftsman wanted from Jommeke’. After several selection rounds and interviews, the day before I was to graduate from the Artevelde University College Ghent, I received a message from Standard Utgeveridge that I can start in the studio a few weeks later,” says Dieter Steinhout.

The painter and draftsman from Zwaalm in East Flanders has been drawing since childhood and has also been a long-time admirer of Herge, the creator of Tintin. Steinhout interned with cartoonist Lecter and was the illustrator of the children’s book Duupje with author Ann Swartenbroeks. “Getting Jommeke’s DNA and all the finer points was a process of two to three years, especially with Philippe Deljean. It was very intense work with a great eye for detail, including the decorations. A lot of work with Red Stylo done”, Steinhaut looks back.

Along with Philipp Delzen and Gerd van Lock, he is now Jomke’s third draftsman. In his debut album ‘Rare Birds’ he brought his grandfather between the lines.