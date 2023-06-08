Digital nomads push people out of their cities

Posters hung on almost every wall in the Provenza neighborhood of Medellin, Colombia: “I’d trade Airbnb for a neighbor and a house.” “Medellín is not for sale – stop the gentrification.” “Digital nomads are temporary residents.”

it was the work of Ana Maria Valle Villegas, she lives in an area of ​​the city that is most affected by the large number of digital nomads. She spent a Friday afternoon in April pasting posters around the neighborhood, and the local expats weren’t too happy about it. In the Medellin Expats Facebook group, quarrelsome expats complained about the public support the posters received. The debate spread to Twitter and even appeared opinion pieces in local newspapers.

“I live in a neighborhood where rents are rising, and landlords are asking their tenants to leave so they can set up AirBnB, or because they prefer to rent to foreigners who pay more,” she tells Vice. “Friends, family and I: we’ve all been through this.”

Ana Maria Valle Villegas (above) puts up posters in Medellin, Colombia. Photo courtesy of Ana Maria Valle Villegas

Let’s play “find the digital nomad” – it’s not that hard: imagine a backpacker, but chic, and replace the backpack with a shoulder bag filled with lots of Apple products, which they clean up at the end of the day. Are. Showing up for their Instagram Story – just in time for Happy Hour. One last hint: 76 percent White is among them.

Before the pandemic, the term digital nomad was found only in niche Facebook groups and forums dedicated to people who saw themselves as harbingers of a new lifestyle: remote working. But with the rise of working from home, the idea of ​​working for a month or even several years in different parts of the world has become more and more popular.

According to think remoteA media platform focusing on the WFH (work from home) lifestyle, the number of people identified as digital nomads is expected to increase from 10.9 million to 35 million between 2019 and 2022.

And who can blame employees for participating in this trend? If you have to sell your soul to capitalism, working abroad is probably the best way to do it. It becomes even more attractive if you can do it from a sunny, cheap and beautiful place, such as many cities in Latin America and Southeast Asia.

“I work and I feel like my vacation starts as soon as I clock off,” says Austin Abeta, a 32-year-old digital nomad living in the Philippines. “I agree that areas frequented by digital nomads are getting more expensive – but we pay X amount to live in El Poblado, which is what a Colombian would pay to live next door to Nothing compared to doing. You raise prices, but mainly to other digital nomads.

If we are to take the public support for Villegas’ posters as any indication, the rent hike in Medellin has put everyone at a disadvantage. In fact, the local population is suffering not only from high rents – the entire social structure of the city is changing.

Typical neighborhood shops are disappearing, says Valle Villegas, “because it’s more profitable to set up businesses like cafes or co-working spaces.” In a neighborhood popular with digital nomads, “you only see foreigners. For example, you may see it on restaurant menus that are now in Spanish and English. This was not the case six months ago.

That is only the tip of the iceberg. Because of complaints of crime to foreign visitors, the local government in Medellin decided to close Plaza Botero in early February. The iconic downtown square featuring sculptures by renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero is now surrounded by barricades, police officers and checkpoints. Valle says, “You’d think it was the Vatican.”

The move was heavily criticized by the locals as a way of appeasing foreigners at the expense of the city. Even Botero, 91, took it upon himself to write a letter to Daniel Quintero, the mayor of Medellin, asking him to open the space to everyone.

Furthermore, this did not solve the problem at all. In fact, the crime that used to happen in the square began to spread surrounding neighborhoods Of the city Quintero recently announced that it plans to take similar measures in other popular areas Of the city

In Mexico City, locals also complain about exorbitantly high rents, especially in neighborhoods with gringos – a Latin word that used to be synonymous with Americans, but is now mostly used to describe white foreigners (read : people who like to wear sombreros with flip flops and think it’s cute to say “no spico español”).

In late 2022, the Mexican government announced Settlement with UNESCO and Airbnb to promote the city as a “global hub” for remote workers. “It’s a way to raise money for the government,” explained Gonzalo Vazquez de Icaza, a Mexico City-based lawyer and content creator. “The money comes in and it helps governments, especially local governments, so there is an economic benefit. But there is a rental crisis in some neighborhoods of Mexico City, and people who have been living in rent for years are being forced out by their landlords. have been evicted because it is more profitable to rent their property to a foreigner.”

Rents in Mexico City almost increased 30 percent have increased, but in popular hotspots like La Condesa they exceed 60 percent increased. And the impact goes beyond just the cost of rent or a cup of coffee. The whole city changes.

“It’s shocking,” says Vazquez de Icaza. “I went to dinner with my girlfriend in one of these neighborhoods and you hear more English than Spanish. Obviously when you go out on a Friday night there are foreigners everywhere. I don’t see that as a bad thing.” I don’t see it as – I’m glad these people chose to move here, but I’m very aware of the problems it creates in terms of gentrification and displacing people.

With the increase in foreign workers – and specific visas created by the Mexican and Colombian governments to accommodate them – it is almost inevitable that rents will rise. Digital nomads, who earn an average annual salary of 110,000 euros, can afford it. not local.

“Digital nomads, no matter what they do, fall into the higher income group,” said Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, professor of urban and regional planning at the University at Buffalo. Their presence, he says, “will intentionally or unintentionally reinforce gentrification.”

This is felt especially strongly in Puerto Rico. The island has been experiencing gentrification over the years, especially since the adoption of tax exemptions for non-Puerto Ricans in 2012. According to local residents, digital nomads have only made the situation worse.

“My mother lives in the tourist area of ​​Condado in San Juan, and there I saw all kinds of tourists who weren’t there before,” says Federico de Jesus, co-founder of the media project Losing Puerto Rico. His project highlights the crisis created by legislation such as Act 22, which exempts wealthy non-Puerto Ricans from passive income taxes as long as they live on the island for half the year.

When de Jesus returned to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, he did not recognize his hometown. “I saw a lot of foreigners, people who disrespected Puerto Rico, jumping on cars, yelling at people, walking away without paying, making comments that we should speak English because Puerto Rico is a US territory.. . When I researched it and saw how many houses they had bought, I realized this was a Puerto Rico I no longer knew.”

The influence of digital nomads is especially felt in the north in the coastal town of Rincón, now informally called Grinchón (a portmanteau of gringo and Rincón). Rincón has been frequented by gringos for decades due to its reputation as a surfing hotspot, but digital nomads have only increased the town’s gringo-fication.

Addison Lopez is from Florida but of Puerto Rican descent and visits the house frequently. in one of his tiktok videoS, he films the streets of Rincón, filled with gringos dancing in the street to drum and bass and techno. “I feel like I’m in Fort Lauderdale,” he says in the video, dismayed and puzzled.

“When you go to Rincon, it’s a huge culture shock,” Lopez told Vice. “Puerto Rico has become very Americanized compared to the rest of Latin America because it’s a US territory, but in that particular town you see a lot of gringos. You listen mainly to English. One night my friends and I Tried to go outside and there were only gringos playing American music, which was really weird. We felt uncomfortable on our own island.”

Jessenia Lee Irazamatunai Valdez, a 28-year-old Puerto Rican living in the coastal city of Ponce, says her home is still relatively safe, but she worries about the future. “Even though gringos come for a Puerto Rican experience, they have their own flavor,” she explains. “And it changes our culture, from our food to our language, because now we have to adapt to them.”

“Two months ago I moved to San Juan and it was the biggest cultural shock I’ve ever experienced. On every corner, every moment, there’s a gringo. And then I think, Where are my people?”

but is there an ethical way to do this to be a digital nomad, “Nomadism is not the problem,” Dr. Tailor. “The problem is neoliberal capitalism and how it works. Policies should be in place to protect the interests of common people and governments should understand their impact on the local environment. They should mitigate these effects by using the money coming in through the activities of digital nomads; So they can use this income in a way that can have a positive impact.

Not all digital nomads are unaware of their influence. Julia Macegos, 27, has lived and worked in Portugal, Italy, the Balkans and Indonesia for four years. Apart from documenting his life as a digital nomad, he also started a course for people who want to become a nomad. She currently lives in Argentina, where her partner comes from. She thinks a lot about the ethics of her lifestyle, especially when someone calls her a neo-colonialist under a TikTok video promoting her course, accusing her of “recruiting other neo-colonialists”.

“I just want to live in a way where I can see myself in the mirror every day,” Masegos told Vice. For her, this means shopping locally, learning the language, and respecting traditions.

As a foreigner, you can try to be less harmful, but as long as governments prioritize the interests of foreign capital over local ones, Puerto Ricans like De Jesus only dance as gringos to Bad Bunny’s bad beat. You can watch and continue. Cities that the locals hardly recognize anymore.