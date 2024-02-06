Dilemma with Messi in Tokyo

Leo Messi has played less than half the minutes of the preseason with Inter Miami. Argentina started from less to more Played 45, 63 and 87 minutes in the first three games. However, in the last two Adds up to only 8 minutes.

La Pulga took the field against Al Nassr with the game already decided and in the final stages, and before that Hong Kong All Stars he didn’t even jump on the field Despite agreeing that he would play 45 minutes per statements from the game’s annoying secretary by country. Explanation given by tata martino After the match Leo could not play due to some discomfort.

Exactly three days later, Messi has traveled with the group to Tokyo, where Inter Miami is scheduled to play its last friendly match of the Asian tour against Vissel Kobe. With the tribute meeting he Newell’s face in Miami, How much and how he will play seems to be a mystery. messi (If he plays).

Inter Miami’s Argentina forward Lionel Messi takes part in a training section at the Prince Takamado Memorial JFA UME Field in Chiba, east of Tokyo, a day before a friendly soccer match against J-League side Vissel Kobe on February 6, 2024. (Photo by Philip Fong/AFP) Philip Fong AFP

Martino has his first internal debate

Just two weeks left until MLS starts, That’s a great goal to accomplish by the coaching staff and the rest of the staff. Accurately estimate the minutes of a player who turns 37 in a few months, So heThe priority will always be comfort and care So that it maintains its shape throughout the year.

Last year, the accumulation of minutes left the Argentine ‘KO’ in the decisive part of the season with Inter Miami. No national team break till June, The main hurdle facing Inter Miami is running an adequate pre-season that favors performances In the long run of its biggest star.