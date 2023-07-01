Dilemmas of the third day in Werchter

dilemma 1



oscar and the wolf

Main Stage, 9:20 pm – 10:30 pm

After partially suspending their European tour due to mental problems, last summer Oskar & Wolf made a spectacular return to Pukkelpop. Later that year, Max Colombi’s caravan headed to the Sportpalais, where the final confirmation was found in his shining sleeve and golden neck. At Rock Werchter you promise to be inspired and energized once again by this self-proclaimed warrior and nightlife superstar. expect a great GatsbyFairytale-like party with extraordinary showbiz staves of glee and sadness.

Adekunle Gold

Club C, 9:20 pm – 10:20 pm

Adekunle Gold has one foot in Los Angeles and the other in Lagos, the capital of its native Nigeria. Doesn’t the name immediately tell you something? However, Gold has about three million listeners per month. The fact that Spotify entered Africa two years ago has something to do with it, but tout fue, tout flamme Afrobeats is conquering the rest of the world as well. That infectious mix of African pop with a mix of hip-hop and R&B will undoubtedly provide for an engaging celebration on Saturday. best exit for the great Gatsby The school desk may already be rusting.



Adekunal Gold. Image RV

dilemma 2



interpol

Main Stage, 3:40 – 4:40 pm

You would think that daylight would be the greatest enemy of Interpol’s New York destroyers. Anyway: twenty years ago, Ian Curve’s band around – sorry – Paul Banks found success turn on bright light, So today they shouldn’t complain that Rock Werchter actually heeds that time request and drops them off at noon on the main stage. Of course, it is to Interpol’s advantage that the group can rely on a range of classics. Rosemary, Heven restores you to the light,



interpol picture photo news

mm web

Club C, 3:30 PM – 4:20 PM

Mimi Webb attended the same school as Adele, Sam Smith and Amy Winehouse. So it was written in the stars that she herself would become a star. An a cappella performance of “Before I Go” has been viewed nearly 20 million times on TikTok. After that, she gets on Dua Lipa’s radar. with his recent debut Amelia – her real first name – she oscillates between fame and rural: “It has songs for Amelia, a rustic girl who prefers to stay at home with her family, and for pop star Mimi who knows the world Wants to apply. Because I am both of them.

dilemma 3



Fred again..

The Barn, 10:20 pm – 11:20 pm

He likes wings more than the bright light of the spotlight. But super producer Fred Gibson still makes beautiful autumn weather under his moniker Fred Again. This digital bricoleur experienced his success when nightlife took off, which perhaps explains why his songs often begin intimately behind a piano, then sparkle with beats, social media samples, voice clips and other sound fragments. Are. With that personal, diary-like collage technique, Gibson is also known as Gen Z’s therapist. Not reimbursed by health insurance fund.

murder capital

The Downs, 10:30 – 11:25 pm

His first album was about death, his new album is about life. Of Gigi’s recovery The Dublin-based quintet brought out such an ambitious act that Ireland has since become known as punk’s new Valhalla. post-punk of when i’m scared Still sinking in a Guinness colored mire of utter despair. In 2023, The Murder Capital still doesn’t dance to the horn beep, but the songs clutch themselves in your chest with contempt for death. Does The Danceable Troubles Of Fred Again… sound a little too sweet? Then you’ll find yourself at James McGovern & Co. The real brothers whom you have been looking for in the pasture for many days.



murder capital Image RV

