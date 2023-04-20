Dillon Brooks Calls LeBron James ‘Old Man’ After Grizzlies’ Game 2 Win Over Lakers: ‘I Punch Bears’

MEMPHIS — LeBron James is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, four-time MVP, four-time champion and 19-time All-Star.

For Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, LeBron is “old”.

“I punch bears – I don’t respect anybody until they come and give me 40 (points),” Brooks said.

The context for this is that James and Brooks began attacking each other with 8:06 left in the third quarter of the Grizzlies’ 103-93 victory over the Lakers in Game 2 of this Western Conference playoff series. point at 20, but James started to bring them back, Brooks’ fourth. When Brooks was called for the foul, according to Brooks, LeBron told him, “You’re dumb for committing that foul.”

When Brooks was asked about the trade later after the game, he said things about James that no one in the NBA has said in his illustrious career, certainly not all at once.

“I don’t care – he’s old,” Brooks said. “I expected him to (bad mouth), game 4, game 5.”

During his eight-minute post-game interview, in no particular order, Brooks, wearing sunglasses, jeans and a shirtless vest, had this to say about James, the awkward quarterback and known troubled starter:

“He is not at the same level as when he was in Cleveland and winning the championship in Miami. I would like to see that. I mean, (protecting him) would have been a difficult, very difficult task.

“He is a special player… These special players, they want to play in space, they want to not be touched…

“Use him in a seven-game series and see if he can pick him up – see if he wants to play in a one-on-one battle or if he needs to sit out.”

James, 38, who is playing with an injured leg that he says has been recommended for surgery, was not asked about Brooks during his post-game interview.

James scored 28 points on 12-of-23 shooting, but was only 1-of-8 from 3-point range. He was 21 on 8-of-16 shooting as the Lakers won Game 1.

Brooks was the Grizzlies’ main fielder in James and was looking to improve the 6-8, 260-pound scoring machine. “It’s going well,” Brooks said. I try to tire him out, with bumps here and there without getting dirty.

As for their falling out, Brooks responded to James: “Finally you want to talk.”

“So we started talking,” continued Brooks. “I let him know you can’t take me alone. You don’t. You watch the movie. Until that moment he did not take me alone. And then when he left, he was tired. So I did my job.

Brooks had a chance to clarify one of his statements – that he “doesn’t respect” James – and said: “Obviously I have some respect. He’s a legend. He is LeBron James. But you know, when I’m on this floor, you’re just another player to me. You, I don’t care who you are. You are only 6-8, 270 pounds. And you are a basketball player.

Brooks admitted: “I’m making a name for myself. So you know, I can’t look at these guys like, ‘He’s LeBron James.’

During the regular season, Brooks received 18 coaches, which means two one-game suspensions, and he feuded with Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell. He said he’s been booed during Grizzlies games in Los Angeles this season, so he’s not worried about the backlash his comments are sure to get.

He might want to think about that when it comes to how LeBron reacts. Yes, he’s old, but James has turned even the smallest of things into historic revenge. When Klay Thompson told LeBron after Game 4 of the 2016 Finals that the NBA was a “men’s league,” James responded with 41-point games and a triple-double in Game 7. 3-1 loss in Finals history.

“I got him today,” Brooks said. “I made him talk to me. So if he keeps talking, we’ll see in Game 3, I’m all for it,” he said.

(Photo: Pietre Thomas / USA Today)