Dilsinho releases album “Diferentão” in full

Dilsinho celebrates the differences between people, in the new audiovisual project “Diferentão” ! His biggest project in his almost 10-year career, he reveals the whole concept of what is unique and authentic. The 18 tracks on the album can be seen on audio platforms.

Starting the launch actions, this Wednesday (12) Dilsinho played a surprise and free show on Avenida Paulista/SP, where he gathered thousands of fans and admirers, who sang with the artist the songs from his new album. First hand, the pagodeiro also presented verses from his new work song “O Choro é Livre” to the crowd, which was very well received by the public.

“I am very proud and happy with the completion of this project”, says Dilsinho. “This is the biggest album of my career, to which I gave myself entirely and put every piece of myself and my musical personality into every detail. I’m very happy to share ‘Diferentão’ with everyone and I really hope you enjoy it as much as I do!”

Join the 12 tracks already released six more songs: a re-recording and five new tracks, four of which are copyright. The compilation includes two feats, one with the sertanejo Gustavo Mioto in “Casalzinho” and another with the pagodeiro Mr. Dan in the song “Tô Virando Vício”. In addition, the medley “50 Vezes/ 12 Horas”, the songs “Dor de Cabeça”, “Bora Conquistar o Mundo” and Dilsinho’s new bet, “O Choro é Livre”, which makes references to the star, still reach the apps. Canadian Justin Bieber and the hit “Baby” (2013).

Dilsinho offers his listeners and spectators: a unique project, with innovations in arrangements, new songs, authentic costumes and Dilsinho’s unique talent. “Diferentão” connects all audiences and highlights the artistic facets and possibilities of the singer, who travels through pagode, sertanejo, trap and pop.

Recorded in October last year, in São Paulo, the album brought together big names in music such as Gustavo Mioto, Mr. Dan, Diego & Victor Hugo, MC Chris, Cynthia Luz and Kamisa 10. The video direction is signed by Fernando Trevisan “Catatau”.