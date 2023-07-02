Dion de Neve started at left back in every exhibition match: “But I’m not the new Christophe d’Haen”.

KV Kortrijk has already completed four preliminary matches. In each exhibition match, Dion De Neve (22), a naturally attacking player, was on the left. Following the departure of club icon Christophe d’Haen, that position is yet to be filled. “As long as I play, I’m happy.”

Edward Still (32) is the new head coach of KVK. The West Flemings put their fortunes in the hands of the former Eupen and Charleroi coach. Still have to make a completely new team. For example, trendsetters like Selemani and Kadri will still go and some positions will still have to work twice, including left back. “I don’t know if I will always have to play football in this position,” says Dion De Neve, who is currently deputizing at left back. “It also depends on various factors. For example, which system will the new coach use? Maybe I shouldn’t be there now, but as long as I play, I’m happy. I don’t even want to be the new Christophe d’Hen.”

De Neve switched from Zulte Waregem to KV Kortrijk last season. The youngster initially faced a tough time in KVK but now it seems there is a certain value in the red and white. He scored one goal and one assist in 15 games. Unlike pre-season this season, most of the time he was in an attacking position. “Actually, I don’t mind that I am being posted here now. When I played in my youth at Zulte Waregem, I also met the left back many times. The season hasn’t started yet. We will see what happens next and which players are still coming.

© Belga

team news

Edward Still’s first training session is scheduled for tomorrow. Yesterday, the new coach was an attentive spectator during the warm-up match against SK Beveren. He saw his team losing 0-2. Mbayo and Heenen were not present with the home team. Aleksandar Radovanovic will return on 4 July and Marko Ilicic will return to Belgium a day later. On July 5, KVK will play a practice match against PhD candidate RWDM at the Forestiers Stadium in Harelbeke.