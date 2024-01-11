Diosdado Cabello’s unexpected and close relationship with Freemasonry

Diosdado Cabello with Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores. photo courtesy

In his recent interview on the podcast with Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores this Thursday, Diosdado Cabello revealed that he has a strange family history that links him to Freemasonry.

Cilia asked him, “Where did the name Diosdado come from?”

“My father was a Freemason, like (General Domingo Antonio) Sifontes,” Diosdado reveals at the beginning of his story.

“These days we were taking Siphontes to the Pantheon. Look, the story is exactly the same from the Canary Islands to the East, to the South-East and then to the Freemasons,” commented Nicolas.

“Yeah, my dad went to a world conference of Freemasons, I think it was in Argentina, something like that. I was already born, I already had a name when I was born. And when he arrived, the man he appointed as the head of the Freemasons throughout the world was called Diosdado Macapagal. He was the President of the Philippines,” Diosdado explained.

“So by Diosdado Macapagal…” Nicholas said.

“They called me Diosdado,” the retired captain confirmed.

Diosdado Macapagal, late former President of the Philippines and member of the Masonic order. Photo: Philippine National Bookstore

Cilia asked, “Do you already have another name?”

“Yeah, I already had another one, I was Neil Jose, don’t even ask me why. JOSE Yes, because my mother was very devoted to Jose Gregorio,” Diosdado replied.

