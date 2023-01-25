[Directo] Follow us on Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct at 9:00 p.m.

Want to be among the first to hear about some of the biggest titles coming soon to Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass? Well, today is the day, and today, Wednesday, the Developer_Direct.

An event organized by Xbox and Bethesda that promises to give us all the details (and gameplay) we need. You can follow it at 9:00 p.m. (Spain time) right here:

Everything we know about Xbox Developer_Direct

Presented jointly by Xbox and Bethesda, Developer_Direct will share new and expanded gameplay of Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

It will also provide us with information on the latest news directly from the teams of Arkane Austin, Turn 10 Studios, Mojang Studios and ZeniMax Online Studiosso it is possible that we will learn more about the games that these studios have in their hands and perhaps discover some other unannounced surprise.

The games confirmed as part of the presentation will be:

The Elder Scrolls Online: A big content update will be announced, as well as a new feature coming in the biggest update of the year, as well as one more surprise.

A big content update will be announced, as well as a new feature coming in the biggest update of the year, as well as one more surprise. Forza Motorsport: New details and gameplay will be shared about what’s new in this beloved saga.

New details and gameplay will be shared about what’s new in this beloved saga. Minecraft Legends: exclusive and unpublished gameplay to date will be shown.

exclusive and unpublished gameplay to date will be shown. redfall: gameplay of the solo adventure and also of the multiplayer mode will be shown. With this new gameplay you will learn more about combat, customization, bosses, the open world and more.

And Starfield?

Do not worry about Starfieldsince it has already been confirmed that this expected RPG from Bethesda will have its own presentation in order to dedicate the necessary time so that it can show off. At the moment there is no date.

Immediately after Developer_Direct we will have a ESO Global Revelation complete and independent, organized by ZeniMax Online Studios.

The event will be broadcast on the Bethesda Twitch channel and will be the site of ESO’s global presentation in 2023, where the content coming to the game this year will be discussed in great detail.

Those who connect to see the 2023 TESO global presentation will be able to take Ritual Spells emote as Twitch Dropif they have linked their accounts before the program starts.