Director Martin Scorsese (80) announces new film about Jesus after meeting Pope Francis

Film director Martin Scorsese (80) is going to make a new film on the life of Jesus , © via Reuters

During a visit to the Vatican in Rome, the famous film director Martin Scorsese (80) saw the light: he is going to make a new film about the life of Jesus. He himself announced this after a private meeting with Pope Francis.

Scorsese, known for films such as Taxi driver, The Wolf of Wall Street And DepartmentHe is currently on a tour of Italy after attending the Cannes Film Festival. Last weekend he was in Rome, specifically in Vatican City.

Scorsese attended a conference called “The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination”, where he spoke about his own controversial epic. the last temptation of christ since 1988, but also about “the next step in his research into Jesus”. After the conference, he and his wife, Helen Morris, went for a private meeting with Pope Francis.

new movie

According to news website Diversity Scorsese has since confirmed that he is working on a new film about Jesus. According to various media outlets, the director said, “I have answered the Pope’s appeal for artists in the only way I know: by inventing and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus.” “And I’m about to start making it.” Scorsese’s manager, Rick Yorn, has yet to respond to the announcement of that plan, so there has been no official confirmation yet.

Scorsese presented his latest print at the Cannes Film Festival: flower killers, A crime western of under 3 hours 26 minutes, and it’s immediately being tipped as an Oscar candidate. At the premiere, the director received a nine-minute standing ovation.