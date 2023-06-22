Dirty men’s fantasy? Worst sex scene ever? In any case, there won’t be a second series of ‘The Idol’, says Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd)

“We knew we were making something dark and controversial.” With those words, Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) responds to scathing criticism of “The Idol,” in which he stars opposite Lily Rose Depp. The series is like an erotic video clip about the darkest sides of the music industry.

Initially expected like this: Sculpture , A series on HBO Max about the flip side of fame, starring the beautiful Lily Rose Depp as she rises to the top as a teen idol after breaking out and the hugely popular singer Abel Tesfaye, formerly known as The Weeknd. Was known, as his sad companion. Tesfaye conceived and co-wrote the series with critically acclaimed creator Excitement , Sam Levinson. What else could go wrong, you might think?

A lot, as it turned out when the international reviews started pouring in. “The Weeknd can’t act,” he wrote Diversity Ruthless. ‘A weak new low point Wire Chain. The show, which according to the makers will be provocative, will be modeled after a men’s magazine gq ‘Worst sex scene in history’

Ego

last april it started rumbling around Sculpture When director Amy Seimetz left. magazine Rolling stone It is learned that Tesfaye felt that the “feminist lens” would have been much more effective under Seimetz.

Ego Stuff will also play a major role alongside The Weeknd singer. It was too much about Depp’s role and not enough about his role: toxic club owner Tedros. The Internet was too short. A show that was meant to be a critique of a world in which women had become disposable items for pornographic entertainment owners: “a dirty man’s fantasy,” critics wrote.

Sex and power is a really big theme in the series. Genitals are missing, but Lily Rose Depp’s breasts are in almost every scene, regardless of what she’s wearing. It’s not for nothing that the viewing figures, despite all those merciless criticisms, aren’t so depressing at the moment. The opening episode managed to attract more viewers than the critically acclaimed episodes within a week Excitement , The see-through dresses look a bit over the top, but apparently it works.

funny picture of fame in 2023

After harsh criticism, the series may actually fare better than expected. And she does. From the first scene, the main character Jocelyn reminds me of today’s Britney Spears. Following her mother’s death and subsequent mental breakdown, she finds herself half-naked on a set, while her partners now know that an explicit sex photo of her has been leaked online.

The response to that paints a funny picture of fame in 2023. Especially when it’s ordered that it be cut in such a way that Jocelyn is the next “fucking feminist icon.”

But that sarcasm falls short in her outrageous relationship with nightclub owner and musical cult leader Tedros. On the first date, he grabs her by the throat and says he is going to teach her to sing (“Like She’s Having Sex”). However, what comes next isn’t great. A song full of fake gasps that makes the viewer believe that Jocelyn is on her way to her ‘true musical self’.

But fame in a crazed pop star’s mental crisis, how she is exploited by those who pretend to have her best interests at heart, and the loneliness that drives her into the arms of a bad guy, is captivating.

But it’s not moving forward to make that dysfunctional relationship really interesting for the audience. And when Tedros starts thrashing the pop star with the same hairbrush his mother used to “push” him, the reviews using the term “torture porn” are understandable.

dirty and empty feeling

Tesfaye said of the criticism, “We knew we were making something dark and controversial.” But the series is mainly an erotic video clip that gives you a dirty and empty feeling. It expresses the darkest sides of the music industry revolving around sex and money.

Critics need not fear a second season. It won’t happen, Tesfaye has now announced after merciless criticism.

Idol, as seen on HBO Max