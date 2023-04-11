Discover exciting new dinosaurs with Jurassic World Evolution 2: Feathered Species Pack | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Includes four impressive terrestrial and aerial feathered species

Cambridge, UK – April 11, 2022 Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV) announced the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Feathered Species Packa new PDLC (downloadable content) available from Thursday March 30 on PC, via Steam, Epic Games Store, Windows Store and GeForce Now, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One, for a suggested retail price of £5.99/$7.99/€7.99.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Feathered Species Packinvites players to expand their parks with four striking prehistoric species, each with incredible plumage that will captivate visitors.

Yutyrannus, whose name translates to “feathered tyrant,” lives up to its nickname as one of the largest feathered carnivores ever discovered. First seen in northeast China, this bipedal predator has light but dense plumage that insulates it from the cold.

Just as fascinating is the Jeholopterus, an agile flying reptile whose only paleontological specimen is one of the best preserved of all pterosaurs. Jeholopterus, the smallest species to have taken to the skies in Jurassic Word Evolution 2 to date, it exhibited a coat of short and delicate fibers. Visitors will be able to see this tiny species feeding on the new insectivore feeder.

Those responsible for the park will also be able to welcome Deinocheirus, one of the largest ornithomimosaurs ever discovered. Although its long arms, duck bill and hunched back make it look intimidating, Deinocheirus is the second omnivorous species to reach Jurassic World Evolution 2 and the first that feeds on both plants and fish.

In addition to these majestic wonders, Sinosauropteryx is a fascinating addition to any park. Discovered in 1996, this compact hunter fossil was the first to suggest the existence of feathered dinosaurs. Visitors will delight in its long striped tail and thick feathered fur.

The PDLC comes along with an exciting free update that offers existing players a host of new features and improvements: the new Picture Gallery and Dome Observation Gallery offer passionate builders more ways for their guests to observe the residents prehistoric, while the introduction of a Cinematic Camera Mode allows players to capture their parks in all their glory. Zip line variants and new square levels allow players to be even more creative.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Feathered Species Pack and free content update require base game Jurassic World Evolution 2 to download and play. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Windows Store and GeForce Now, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One at a suggested retail price of €49.99/$59.99/ €59.99. Jurassic World Evolution 2 can also be played through Xbox Game Pass.

About Jurassic World Evolution 2

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is Frontier’s acclaimed sequel to the hit Jurassic World Evolution, based on the groundbreaking and immersive 2018 management simulation. It introduces a compelling new campaign narrative, new features, and stunning new dinosaurs, brought to life with captivating authenticity. Coupled with great construction and more customization options, the result is a bigger, better, and more authentic Jurassic World game.

About Frontier

Frontier, a leading independent video game development and publisher, founded in 1994 by David Braben, co-author of the iconic game Elite. Headquartered in Cambridge, Frontier uses its proprietary COBRA game development technology to create innovative games, primarily for personal computers and video game consoles. In addition to creating in-house developed games, Frontier also publishes games developed by handpicked partner studios under the Frontier Foundry games label.

About the Jurassic World franchise

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, jurassicworld plunges audiences of all ages into a new era of wonder and excitement where dinosaurs and humanity must learn to coexist. jurassicworld it is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this $6 billion film series offers a great destination for exploration, discovery and epic adventure. Dinosaurs come back to life and they do it in jurassicworld.

About Universal Games and Digital Platforms

The Universal Games and Digital Platforms group leverages NBCUniversal’s broad portfolio of IPs and characters. The Universal Games and Digital Platforms group is a business unit of Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E), which is responsible for globally expanding the company’s intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories, through innovative physical and digital products; compelling consumer and product experiences through our theme parks and e-commerce product platforms. Along with global brand strategy and creativity, UP&E’s three lines of business include consumer products, gaming and digital platforms, as well as theme park and retail products. The company’s extensive portfolio includes properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. UP&E is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. www.universalproductsexperiences.com.

Jurassic World Aftermath (c) 2020-2022 Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved© 2021-2023 Frontier Developments, plc. All rights reserved. Frontier and the Frontier Developments logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Frontier Developments, plc.

